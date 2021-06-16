Proscia Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Advancing the Standard of Cancer Research and Diagnosis with Its Concentriq® Platform

"Proscia's flagship Concentriq platform is an image management system that uniquely sits at the intersection of digital and computational pathology. It delivers the robust functionality that health systems and laboratories require to power image-based workflows at scale and carry out their day-to-day pathology operations," said Deepak Jayakumar, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Concentriq delivers a market-differentiating experience with an intuitive interface that is easy to operate and drives actionable insights. This experience was designed by pathologists for pathologists to enhance the familiar workflow with optimized image viewing and streamlined sharing and collaboration."

The Concentriq platform delivers significant value by being a singular solution for connecting distributed teams, data, and applications across the global enterprise. In addition to offering the seamless integration of AI applications, the platform has won acclaim for delivering the industry's most pathologist-centric user experience. As a scalable, flexible platform, Concentriq offers support for an unlimited number of users, robust user management permissions, and an open application programming interface (API) that delivers industry-best interoperability. A single deployment of Concentriq integrates with multiple whole slide scanners, laboratory information systems, and image analysis applications, ensuring that it meets users' current and future compatibility needs.

Furthermore, the platform is highly configurable, compared to commercial one-size-fits-all native image management systems that do not possess the flexibility to support users' varied workflow requirements. Concentriq enables all laboratories to operate optimally without transitioning away from standard operating procedures and best practices developed over decades. Moreover, users can leverage the platform's AI-powered capabilities, including triaging, prioritizing, and sorting, to accelerate case review and to view results alongside all other pathology data.

"Proscia is consolidating its position as one of the leading change agents in digital pathology's transformation to propel precision medicine and advance a data driven standard of care," noted Supriya Lala Kundu, Best Practices Research at Frost & Sullivan. "By unifying today's increasingly distributed, multi-site teams; delivering best-in-class pathologist-centric experience; and enabling laboratories to lay the foundation for AI, Proscia is well positioned to remain at the forefront of innovation in the space."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:



Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: [email protected]

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company that is changing the way the world practices pathology to transform research and diagnosis for diseases like cancer. With the company's Concentriq digital pathology platform and pipeline of AI-powered applications, laboratories are leveraging new kinds of data to accelerate discoveries and improve patient outcomes. Proscia's team of technologists, scientists, and pathologists is bringing a fresh approach to an outdated industry, helping the world to keep pace with the increasing demand for pathology services and fulfill the promise of precision diagnostics. For more information, visit proscia.com.

Contact:

Erin Dixon

[email protected]

www.proscia.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

