ProSciento Appoints Pete Nieto as Vice President of Business Development

As Vice President of Business Development at ProSciento, Nieto will oversee global sales and the further development of strategic biopharma partnerships. He joins ProSciento during a period of significant global expansion, including the opening of the company's office in Australia and the growth of its clinical trial site network and method hubs in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and other emerging markets.

"Pete is an exceptional addition to our leadership team at an opportune time of significant growth for the company as we continue to expand global operations and client relationships," said Marcus Hompesch, MD, ProSciento's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Pete is highly regarded in the CRO industry and has considerable experience in leading and expanding global sales and partnership initiatives."

"ProSciento is uniquely positioned for growth in today's rapidly evolving clinical research industry as a therapeutically focused CRO providing full service solutions for all aspects of early clinical development strategy and execution," said Nieto, ProSciento's newly appointed Vice President of Business Development. "I'm thrilled to join the ProSciento leadership team as we continue to build upon the company's existing presence as a leading metabolic clinical R&D provider in the US, Europe and Australia, while also continuing to build upon our presence in Asia and South America."

Nieto joins ProSciento with an extensive track record in business development and leading sales teams within the CRO industry. In his most recent position as Executive Director of Early Phase Business Development at PPD, Pete was instrumental in the expansion of the company's early phase sales and marketing initiatives for clinical trial services, as well as the launch of a new clinical trial unit in Las Vegas. His additional business development leadership roles in the CRO industry include senior level positions at Pharm-Olan International, ICON Clinical Research and Quintiles, now IQVIA. Nieto received his bachelor's degree in business administration from Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About ProSciento, Inc.

ProSciento is a leading specialty clinical research organization (CRO) exclusively focused on NASH, diabetes, obesity and related metabolic diseases. The company is widely recognized for its scientific and therapeutic expertise, unparalleled experience in metabolism, and utilization of advanced, specialized methodologies for metabolic clinical research. ProSciento works with biopharma companies worldwide to support their outsourced clinical research needs with a comprehensive and scalable portfolio of services, from strategic planning through completion of early phase clinical drug and device development. Founded in 2003, ProSciento has conducted more than 280 clinical projects for NASH, diabetes and obesity and supported the development of numerous metabolic drugs and devices on the market globally today. For more information, please visit www.prosciento.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosciento-appoints-pete-nieto-as-vice-president-of-business-development-300653193.html

SOURCE ProSciento, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.prosciento.com

