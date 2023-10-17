ProSciento Receives 2023 Innovation Award from The Liver Coalition of San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSciento, Inc. is pleased to announce that they are a recipient of the 2023 Innovation Award from The Liver Coalition of San Diego, champions for liver health and patient support in the region. The Coalition's Annual Liver Excellence Gala, which has celebrated liver disease pioneers since 2011, takes place at the Don Room El Cortez San Diego on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Since its inception in 2017 by the Coalition's Medical Advisory Council, the Innovation Award has recognized leading companies and organizations advancing liver disease treatments. Previous awardees include Eric Dube and Retrophin (now Travere Therapeutics) in 2019, Joseph Panetta and Biocom in 2018, and Steven Mento, PhD, and Conatus Pharmaceuticals in 2017.

"The selection of ProSciento as this year's recipient underscores our commitment to recognizing scientific innovation in the treatment of liver diseases, especially nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)," commented Gabriel Schnickel, MD, Chair of the Liver Coalition of San Diego's Medical Advisory Council. "With its data-centric clinical methodologies, the NASH PASS initiative, and the establishment of the NASH Roundtable Forums, ProSciento has embodied the spirit of scientific discovery, patient engagement, and clinical excellence."

"ProSciento is dedicated to advancing the clinical development of improved treatment solutions for individuals with metabolic conditions such as MASH/NASH," said Dr. Marcus Hompesch, Chief Executive Officer of ProSciento, Inc. "We consider scientific research and patient engagement to be fundamental aspects of our mission and are deeply honored to have been presented with this year's Innovation Award. This honor will further solidify our resolve to actively champion the interests of patients and continue our science-driven efforts in the pursuit of new therapeutic alternatives."

To learn more about the event, go to https://livercoalition.org/liver-excellence-gala/.

About the Liver Coalition of San Diego

The Liver Coalition of San Diego was formed by medical professionals, patients, and caregivers to promote liver health and support the needs of those affected by liver disease in San Diego County. The coalition is a member of the Global Liver Institute's Liver Action Network. The Innovations Award was created in 2017 by the coalition's Medical Advisory Council to recognize innovation in the local biotech/pharmaceutical sector advancing the treatment of liver disease. You can learn more about the Liver Coalition of San Diego at https://livercoalition.org.

About ProSciento, Inc.

ProSciento is the leading provider of clinical research and patient engagement solutions for metabolic continuum diseases with unparalleled expertise in diabetes, obesity, and steatotic liver disease. As a full-service clinical research organization (CRO), ProSciento works with clients across the globe to design and conduct multinational clinical trials, from early clinical development planning through phase III. With two decades as a leading scientific contributor to metabolic continuum research, ProSciento has built trusted relationships with clients, partners, and patients, supporting the development of therapeutics and devices that make an important difference in the lives of individuals with metabolic diseases. For more information, please visit www.prosciento.com.

