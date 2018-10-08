PROSE Launches Innovative Program For American Heroes

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PROSE, the healthy and enriching hand and foot care brand, announced today the launch of PROSE for Heroes, a comprehensive program offering active, reserved, retired members of the military, first responders of police departments, fire departments and EMTs, as well as their immediate families a more affordable customer experience and business opportunity. For these hero guests and their families, PROSE has designed personalized membership programs that make their high-quality services more accessible. The PROSE for Heroes program also honors American heroes who put their lives on the line every day by providing them with an opportunity to own a PROSE franchise at a more affordable rate.

"I have always had deep appreciation for the protectors of our country. Every day, the brave secure our communities, schools, churches and our lives as we know it. PROSE was created to serve all hands and feet and I am grateful for the opportunity to create a very special membership designed with all of them (and their families) in mind," said Dave Crisalli PROSE founder and CEO. "This unique program also presents a very exclusive business opportunity for our military men and women and first responders who are natural leaders and strong team builders, all qualities vital in a PROSE franchisee."

Through PROSE for Heroes, these stars and their spouses and kids will also be eligible for up to a 10 percent discount on a monthly membership and package memberships ($120 per year savings or greater,) complimentary upgrades to gel polish and 20 percent off all retail products. The PROSE risk-free membership program is one of the brand's top features, delivering an exclusive way to receive manicures and/or pedicures that can be transferred to family and friends. Members develop a personal relationship with their experienced artists, as well as have a reliable destination to freshen up and recharge.

PROSE is looking for hero entrepreneurs to serve communities across the U.S. All active, reserved, retired military men and women, and first responders will receive 20 percent off the PROSE franchise fee and may be eligible for special financing support to open their boutique. In addition, the franchise fee for a PROSE boutique to be opened on a military base or other government site will be waived*.

PROSE's healthy, enriching and on-trend services and consumer experience have captivated the interest of many potential franchisees and market developers across the country. The cornerstone of PROSE's creation is the commitment to designing a better way to create beautiful hands and feet every day. After nearly a year in operation, the brand is delivering measures to ensure each boutique is comfortable and clean and has a suite of curated products and protocols designed to be natural and results-driven. This includes the use of industry-leading sterilization techniques, non-toxic, hypoallergenic products and an inspiring space that is free of overwhelming smells. Personal phone plugs, purse hooks, customized pedicure chairs, hydrating and nourishing refreshments and environmentally friendly, enriching products are available for each guest and member to enjoy with every visit. Over 200 nail polish colors from the highest-quality brands provide an array of gorgeous, fresh hues that change with each season.

To learn more about PROSE and its membership opportunities, visit myprose.com.

PROSE is seeking qualified market developers and franchisees to join the brand and currently has opportunities nationwide. To learn more about PROSE ownership opportunities in the U.S., please visit myprose.com/own. To learn more about the PROSE for Heroes franchise opportunity in the U.S., please email heroes@myprose.com.*

*Please note, California franchisees are not eligible.

PROSE

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, PROSE is a nail boutique that has designed a better way to care for hands and feet. Through its sleek and smart design, PROSE elevates the member and guest experience by focusing on consistently being healthy, on-trend, comfortable and clean. The boutique brings healthy relief to hands and feet by only using high-quality, non-toxic and hypoallergenic products that are expertly applied by professional artists. The PROSE experience is relaxing, results-driven and free of overwhelming smells. Through its risk-free and affordable membership program, PROSE provides guests a unique option to receive services with savings for themselves, family and friends. The lifestyle brand also focuses on elevating the profession of its artists by creating a healthy culture that rewards and respects their artisanal talents. For additional information, visit www.myprose.com.

Contact: Nadia Caron, (754) 888-6319, ncaron@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE PROSE

Related Links

https://www.myprose.com

