Prosecco DOC Ends 2024 with Record Results, Reaching 25% of Italian PDO Wine Production

Prosecco DOC strengthens its position as a leader in the global sparkling wine industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 was another highly successful year for the Prosecco DOC category, especially in the US market. Prosecco DOC showed steady growth throughout 2024, with marked improvements compared to 2023.

Through October 2024, there had been over 9.8 million 9-liter cases of Prosecco DOC imported into the US, reflecting a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The United States is still the top import market for Prosecco DOC, making up 23% of total exports for the denomination.

Global bottling figures for the denomination reached an all-time high of 660 million bottles, marking a 7% increase over 2023, with an estimated market value of 3.6 billion euros. Prosecco DOC now represents nearly 25% of Italy's total DOP (PDO) wine production.

The Prosecco DOC Rosé category also achieved outstanding results, with approximately 60 million bottles sold over the past year. This reflects a growth of over 20% compared to 2023. This category now makes up around 10% of total sales, confirming initial growth projections.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Consorzio Prosecco DOC reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its position as the US's favorite sparkling wine. The Consortium continues to drive both Prosecco DOC's excellence and the broader Italian wine category's growth in this key export market through a strategic combination of quality control measures and market development initiatives. A cornerstone of this strategy is the upcoming National Prosecco Week , scheduled for June 2-8, 2025.

"2024 has been a strong year for the Prosecco DOC Consortium, despite industry-wide challenges in the wine sector. As we move into 2025, we remain confident and committed to our mission for the future. Our success stems from the dedication of all parties —from producers and winemakers to bottlers and commercial partners. As we look to the future, we're doubling down on initiatives that resonate with modern consumers, making sure that Prosecco DOC remains a catalyst for connection and shared moments of joy. Together, we're writing the next chapter of Prosecco DOC's story as the quintessential wine of sharing." said Giancarlo Guidolin, President of Consorzio Prosecco DOC.

These achievements underscore Prosecco DOC's enduring appeal and its pivotal role in shaping the global wine landscape. As the denomination continues to evolve and innovate, its commitment to quality, sustainability, and authentic connections position it to meet the changing preferences of wine enthusiasts in the US and further strengthen its leadership in the Italian sparkling wine category throughout 2025 and beyond.

About Prosecco DOC

Prosecco DOC wines come in Spumante (sparkling), Frizzante (semi-sparkling) and Tranquillo (still) varieties. The wines are made from mainly the Glera grape, native to North East Italy for thousands of years, and can be combined with a maximum of 15% of the following grapes: Verdiso, Bianchetta Trevigiana, Perera, Glera Lunga, Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Pinot Grigio and Pinot Nero. Prosecco Frizzante and Spumante varieties get their famous bubbles using the Secondary Fermentation production method, bottled under high pressure after fermentation in bulk tanks called autoclaves, as opposed to the traditional method, which bypasses the autoclaves and is used for other sparkling wine varieties. The end result is a brilliant straw yellow wine with fine, persistent perlage and aromas of white flowers, apple and pear. It is fresh and elegant on the palate with moderate alcoholic strength. From August 11, 2020, the competent bodies (Italian Ministry of Agriculture) have allowed the production of Prosecco DOC Rosé, made from at least 85% Glera and 10-15% Pinot Nero only in the Spumante (sparkling) version and with the drier styles (from Brut Nature to Extra Dry). Prosecco DOC Rosé undergoes a longer second fermentation in the autoclaves (60 days as opposed to 30 days for Prosecco DOC), has a pale pink color and a fine and persistent perlage, and features aromas of white flowers, notes of apple and citrus, and scents of strawberry and raspberry. For more information regarding Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé, visit http://www.casaprosecco.com

