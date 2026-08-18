Prosecco DOC Invites Global Culinary Talent to Join 2026 Chef Residency Program

Through an open talent search, the Chef Residency initiative bridges wine, food, and culture through mentorship, collaboration, and international exchange.

TREVISO, Italy, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prosecco DOC Consortium is expanding its support for the global culinary community with the launch of its 2026 Chef Residency. This international talent search pairs emerging chefs from around the world with leading culinary professionals for hands-on training, mentorship, and cultural exchange.

Open to applicants worldwide and free of charge, the residency reflects the Consortium's belief that wine plays a broader role than simply accompanying a meal. By connecting young chefs with internationally recognized mentors, the initiative uses food and wine as a platform for creativity, dialogue, and cultural exchange.

The Chef Residency welcomes 10 selected participants for an immersive experience at House of Mediterraneo in Milan for each international edition and sees the collaboration with the Maestro Martino Food Academy where Prosecco DOC is the Official Sparkling Wine. Each residency concludes with a masterclass and a collaborative multi-course dinner where participants showcase their work and apply what they've learned in a professional, team-based setting.

Working alongside acclaimed international guest chefs, participants from around the world engage in a hands-on program designed to explore the deep connection between wine, food, and hospitality. They explore new ingredients and culinary techniques, exchange perspectives, and develop original dishes inspired by the featured country's gastronomic culture.

Throughout the experience, Prosecco DOC becomes part of the creative process, demonstrating its versatility across diverse cuisines while reinforcing the dining table as a place where people, cultures, and ideas naturally come together.

By investing in emerging culinary talent, the Prosecco DOC Consortium is reinforcing its long-term commitment to hospitality, education, and international collaboration, helping foster the next generation of chefs through mentorship, cultural exchange, and shared experiences. "Wine and food are deeply intertwined, and we believe in the power of fostering that connection." said Giancarlo Guidolin, President of the Prosecco DOC Consortium, "By bringing great international chefs together with young culinary professionals, we are investing in the people who will shape the future of global dining. As these rising chefs grow into the next generation of culinary leaders, they also naturally become ambassadors for the region, bringing Prosecco DOC to new tables around the world."

Applications are still open to emerging chefs and young hospitality professionals interested in participating in the upcoming residencies. Building on past editions featuring Chef Mauricio Dal Zilio (Brazil) and Chef Areum Yoon (South Korea), Upcoming residencies are scheduled to focus on the cuisine of Canada, with Chef Dmetrio Sinclair (September 24–29) and the United Kingdom with Chef Bethany Hipwell (October 7–13).

For application details and additional information, please contact [email protected].

Photogallery :

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About Prosecco DOC: The Prosecco DOC Consortium (Consorzio di Tutela della Denominazione di Origine Controllata Prosecco) was established in 2009 to coordinate and manage Prosecco DOC production. The organization unites the different groups of manufacturers—wineries, individual and associated vine-growers, wine producers and sparkling wine houses—to safeguard the quality of Prosecco and promote the wines to consumers worldwide. Every bottle of Prosecco DOC can be identified by the State label on the neck as a guarantee of authenticity. In 2020, the Prosecco DOC Rosé category was approved, leading to a new area of growth for the Consortium. The Prosecco DOC Consortium remains focused on the continued growth of the denomination and that production regulations are always complied with. For more information about Prosecco DOC and the Consortium, visit https://www.prosecco.wine/en/

Media contact: Victoria Vigliotti, [email protected]

SOURCE Prosecco DOC Consortium