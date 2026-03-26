THE PROSECCO DOC CONSORTIUM ANNOUNCES NATIONAL PROSECCO WEEK 2026, JUNE 15-21

The 9th Annual Celebration of America's Favorite Sparkling Wine Expands Trade Education, Influencer Partnerships, Retail Activations, and Major Festival Presence Across the United States

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prosecco DOC Consortium proudly announces the return of National Prosecco Week (NPW), taking place from June 15–21, 2026, across key U.S. markets. Now in its 9th edition, NPW continues to engage trade, retail, restaurants, media, and consumers through a coordinated nationwide campaign, reinforcing Prosecco DOC's leadership in its most important export market.

The 2026 celebration follows another year of sustained growth for the Denomination, which closed 2025 with 667 million bottles produced (+1.1% vs. 2024), reaffirming its position as the world's best-selling Italian sparkling wine. Of the total, 606,891,509 bottles were Prosecco DOC and 60,360,239 bottles were Prosecco DOC Rosé. The United States remains the leading export market, accounting for 23.8% of total exports and posting +8.0% growth (January–September 2025), despite volatility linked to tariffs.

During the previous edition, NPW significantly expanded retail and restaurant activations, reaching over 2,000 participating locations across more than 20 states, reflecting an 11.2% increase from the 2024 edition and highlighting Prosecco DOC's continued growth and popularity across the United States.

National Prosecco Week 2026 will feature an integrated program of retail, restaurant, influencer, bartender, and consumer initiatives.

Prosecco DOC will also partner with wine, lifestyle, and bartender influencers to create and share engaging content promoting National Prosecco Week, including original Prosecco DOC cocktail recipes. Virtual educational sessions will help inspire bartenders on how to incorporate Prosecco DOC into contemporary cocktail programs, highlighting low-alcohol trends and changing modern palates. On the trade and retail side, NPW 2026 will engage over 2,000 participating retail and restaurant locations, including major chains such as Twin Liquors, Buy Rite and Albertsons, Vons, the SoCal Division of Pavilions, with select states hosting multiple virtual or in-store training sessions. The campaign will be supported by geo-targeted digital and social media initiatives to generate awareness and drive participation nationwide.

Prosecco DOC will also participate in major U.S. culinary festivals, including the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (June 10-14), where Prosecco DOC will be featured in the Grand Tasting, Vinola, Tournament of Rosés, and a dedicated masterclass, and the Aspen Food & Wine Classic (June 19-22).

At Aspen, multiple Prosecco DOC labels will be poured over three days to consumers, trade, and media, with an exclusive aftershow gathering to expand brand visibility to new consumers.

"National Prosecco Week represents a strategic investment in our most important market," said Giancarlo Guidolin, President of the Prosecco DOC Consortium. "The continued growth of Prosecco DOC in the United States demonstrates the strength of our Denomination and the unified commitment of our entire supply chain. Through initiatives like NPW, we aim to reinforce brand value, support our many partners, and continue expanding our presence across the U.S."

Importers, distributors, retailers, and restaurants are invited to participate in National Prosecco Week 2026 by hosting promotions, tastings, and dedicated Prosecco DOC features in-store and online.

For the latest information on National Prosecco Week and how to get involved, please visit the official website and be sure to follow Prosecco DOC Instagram (@proseccodoc_usa).

About National Prosecco Week:

National Prosecco Week is the biggest nationwide celebration of Prosecco DOC in the US yet and centers on a nationwide e-commerce and retail promotion, now with over 1,000 e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores across over 20 states. The campaign also includes a full digital media and marketing program, strategic media partnerships and influencer activations, such as Instagram Live tasting, virtual seminars, and e-commerce retail promotions. All National Prosecco Week activities seek to educate media and consumers about Prosecco DOC and showcase its ability to be enjoyed on a variety of occasions and with a wide range of cuisines. For more information check out the National Prosecco Week website.

SOURCE Prosecco DOC Consortium