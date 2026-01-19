Prosecco DOC keeps growing in the United States as Production Reaches 667 Million Bottles in 2025

President Guidolin: "Despite global economic and geopolitical pressures, the Denomination posts steady growth and reinforces its leadership in the United States, driven by supply-chain unity and a long-term focus on sustainability and value."

TREVISO, Italy, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosecco DOC closed 2025 with 667 million bottles produced (+1.1% compared to 2024), reaffirming its position as the world's best-selling Italian sparkling wine. This achievement is particularly notable given a year marked by geopolitical instability, inflation, customs duties, and pressures on consumer spending.

"In a year of significant global economic uncertainty, our Denomination has shown remarkable resilience," said Giancarlo Guidolin, President of the Prosecco DOC Consortium. "This success reflects the coordinated efforts of the entire supply chain. winegrowers, winemakers, and sparkling wine producers. It is thanks to this collaboration that we can navigate complex international challenges with balance and foresight."

Production figures:

Prosecco DOC: 606,891,509 bottles

Prosecco DOC Rosé: 60,360,239 bottles

Exports: The United States leads with strong growth

Data relating to international markets for the period January–September 2025 show mixed trends. The United States remains the leading export market for Prosecco DOC, accounting for 23.8% of total exports and achieving 8.0% growth, despite volatility linked to tariffs. This performance reinforces the Denomination's strong foothold among U.S. consumers and its position as the preferred Italian sparkling wine in the country.

The United Kingdom (+1.1%) and France (+21.1%) follow, with France taking third place ahead of Germany (+3.1%). Positive growth was also recorded in Greece (+22.4%) and Mexico (+14.5%), while some markets experienced contraction due to specific geopolitical and economic dynamics.

U.S. promotion and global initiatives

The 2025 Prosecco DOC promotion plan reached 39 countries with 382 events and generated 2.1 billion impressions. In the United States, the program stood out with: National Prosecco Week USA – 1,955 points of sale involved and over 258 million impressions, highlighting the growing popularity of Prosecco DOC among American consumers.

In 2026, the appellation will take center stage as the Official Sparkling Wine Sponsor of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, an extraordinary global showcase for promoting the link between Italian wine excellence and the territory.

"There is no shortage of challenges for 2026," explains Guidolin. "We aim to consolidate Prosecco DOC's value, ensure fair profitability for the entire supply chain, and continue sustainable practices to secure the appellation's future. We are also expanding the Low Alcohol line (8-9 degrees) to meet growing consumer demand for lighter products, while maintaining the quality and identity of the Denomination. Responsible consumption remains central to our vision."

About Prosecco DOC

The Prosecco DOC Consortium (Consorzio di Tutela della Denominazione di Origine Controllata Prosecco) was established in 2009 to coordinate and manage Prosecco DOC production. The organization unites the different groups of manufacturers—wineries, individual and associated vine-growers, wine producers and sparkling wine houses—to safeguard the quality of Prosecco and promote the wines to consumers worldwide. Every bottle of Prosecco DOC can be identified by the State label on the neck as a guarantee of authenticity. In 2020, the Prosecco DOC Rosé category was approved, leading to a new area of growth for the Consortium. The Prosecco DOC Consortium remains focused on the continued growth of the denomination and that production regulations are always complied with. For more information about Prosecco DOC and the Consortium, visit https://www.prosecco.wine/en/

Media Contact: Carlotta Ribolini, [email protected]

SOURCE The Prosecco DOC Consortium