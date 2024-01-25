Prosek Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Becca

Prosek is a leading global firm in financial and corporate communications and marketing; Becca represents the country's most successful and respected names in hospitality, including luminaries like Eric Ripert and Mashama Bailey and iconic brands like The Polo Bar and Ralph's Coffee by Ralph Lauren, Tishman Speyer's revitalized Rockefeller Center, the ultra-premium Tequila Casa Dragones and the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

"Prosek's expertise is business, ours is consumer," explains Becca Parrish, founder of Becca. "Where we influence culture, Prosek influences economies. Together, we are uniquely positioned to build valuable influence and better serve our clients' needs."

Jennifer Prosek, managing partner of Prosek, adds: "Our clients increasingly understand the importance of hospitality and experience marketing for both their own businesses and those they invest in. In our view, Becca is the best in the space, and we are excited to partner with Becca and her world class firm."

Prosek has a track record of making minority investments in best-in-class firms that have tremendous growth potential. For example, Prosek invested in women-owned ESG-consulting business Blue Dot Capital in 2021. Blue Dot has more than doubled since the investment was made. Becca will be Prosek's fourth GP stakes investment.

The investment will expand Becca's global footprint, starting with a new London office. The partnership will also provide Becca access to some of the most powerful names in finance, to whom Becca can provide insights and guidance unique to the high-touch, consumer-facing world of hospitality.

About Prosek Partners

Prosek Partners builds – and protects – the top brands in business. We are a certified Woman-Owned Business and among the largest independent, integrated communications and marketing firms globally. Specializing in providing a full range of communications solutions to financial and professional services companies, Prosek delivers business impact through an unexpected level of passion, creativity and marketing savvy. Services include media relations, thought leadership, social and digital media, public affairs, investor relations, financial communications, transaction services, crisis communications and issues management, content creation, conference support, publishing, media training and more. Prosek's strategic branding and integrated marketing arm – Prophecy by Prosek – offers brand strategy, award-winning design, digital and advertising capabilities. Prosek has been named PRovoke Media's "Global and North American Financial Agency of the Year" and a top-five global M&A and shareholder activism agency. For more information, please visit www.prosek.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About Becca

Becca is a marketing and creative communications agency. Founded in 2004 by Becca Parrish, the agency has delivered relevance, reputation and revenue for some of the world's best brands. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Becca represents a range of cultural change-makers in food & beverage, travel, design, real estate, consumer products and entertainment. The agency ranks on The Observer's "PR Power List" of the 25 Most Powerful PR Firms in the United States and is recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Agencies. For more information, please visit beccapr.com or follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn.

