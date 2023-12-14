Prosemi Pte Ltd Singapore Names Paul Romano as Chief Quality Officer

News provided by

Fusion Worldwide

14 Dec, 2023, 11:47 ET

Romano's appointment comes amid significant growth for Prosemi, which is also launching a refreshed brand and new website

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosemi, a leading provider of electronic component testing, IC programming, and packaging services, announces the appointment of Paul Romano as Chief Quality Officer. This marks the latest chapter in Prosemi's growth trajectory, which includes recent achievements like gaining ISO/IEC 17025:2017 AS6171 accreditation and a brand refresh, featuring a new website.

Romano's appointment follows Fusion Worldwide's acquisition of Prosemi in 2022. Since the acquisition, Fusion has invested significantly in Prosemi, broadening its capabilities through facility expansion, the acquisition of cutting-edge technology to enhance testing processes, and the recruitment of a team of highly skilled engineers.

Romano, currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Fusion Worldwide, the global leader in electronic component distribution, will now assume a dual leadership role. This unique position allows him to harness his extensive industry experience and expertise, reinforcing Prosemi's position as an industry leader in delivering comprehensive testing and rapid turnaround to its customers. Romano will oversee planning, operations, and monitoring for all quality management, regulatory requirements, and quality improvement processes. He will also ensure that Prosemi capitalizes on emerging industry techniques and state of the art equipment.

"As Southeast Asia's most trusted provider of electrical testing, IC programming, and packaging services, Prosemi collaborates closely with the world's largest distributors, CMs, ODMs, and OEMs," shares Romano. "Since acquiring the company, Fusion Worldwide has invested heavily in expanding Prosemi's capabilities and ensuring that it continues to set the industry standard for testing and services. Prosemi's new brand refresh is another example of this."

Following the acquisition in February 2022, Prosemi has moved to an expanded facility and invested in the latest technologies and capabilities to improve testing standards. Some of these include:

  • JTAG boundary-scan (IEEE Std 1149.1), for evaluating the special embedded logic of integrated circuits
  • CSAM, for analytical analysis and authenticating electronic components

Prosemi has also extended its quality control capabilities through a roster of certifications, including CCAP-10, ANSI/ESD S20.20 and ISO 9001. Most recently, it received accreditation for ISO/IEC 17025:2017 AS6171 (Detection of Suspect/Counterfeit Parts) from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), placing Prosemi among the top tier of testing laboratories worldwide. 

In addition to these advancements, Prosemi is unveiling its redesigned website as part of a wider rebrand. The new website showcases Prosemi's extensive solutions, including authenticity verification, electrical testing, IC programming, package level analysis, sorting, baking, tape and reel services, among others. It also offers improved navigation as well as a mobile-responsive design, streamlining the user experience and allowing customers to quickly view, select, and order testing bundles to ensure rapid turnaround. Visitors will also gain access to a content-rich resource center providing a wealth of exclusive industry insights.

Read more about Prosemi's capabilities, achievements, and commitment to quality.

About Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd

Founded in 1998, Prosemi is Singapore's most extensive testing and assembly house, offering comprehensive electronic component quality testing solutions for the world's largest distributors, CMs, ODMs, and OEMs. A subsidiary of Fusion Worldwide, Prosemi is an ISO/IEC 17025 AS6171 accredited laboratory that uses cutting-edge technology to provide customizable solutions. For more information visit Prosemi, or follow Prosemi on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, and X.

About Fusion Worldwide:

Fusion Worldwide is the preeminent open market distributor of electronic components and products. We source, inspect, test, and deliver a broad range of components to a large and diversified customer base that includes OEMs, CMs and ODMs across a wide array of verticals. Founded in 2001, Fusion is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and maintains offices and quality centers in major manufacturing centers around the world. For more information visit fusionww.com, or follow Fusion Worldwide on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, and X.

SOURCE Fusion Worldwide

Also from this source

Prosemi Pte Ltd Singapore Receives ISO/IEC 17025 AS6171 Accreditation

Prosemi Pte Ltd Singapore Receives ISO/IEC 17025 AS6171 Accreditation

Prosemi Pte Ltd Singapore, the leading electronic components test house in Asia, has achieved accreditation for ISO/IEC 17025:2017 AS6171 (Detection...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.