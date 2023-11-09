Prosemi Pte Ltd Singapore Receives ISO/IEC 17025 AS6171 Accreditation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosemi Pte Ltd Singapore, the leading electronic components test house in Asia, has achieved accreditation for ISO/IEC 17025:2017 AS6171 (Detection of Suspect/Counterfeit Parts) accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

ISO/IEC 17025 is considered one of the highest levels of accreditation for testing laboratories worldwide, while AS6171 is the SAE Aerospace Standard, which formalizes procedures for inspection and testing, sets criteria for workmanship, and establishes minimum requirements for training and certification to identify Suspect/Counterfeit (SC) Electrical, Electronic, and Electromechanical (EEE) parts. The accreditation is an important milestone that illustrates Prosemi's commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of high-quality electronic components testing and authentication services for the semiconductor industry, CEMs, and OEMs. 

"Receiving ISO/IEC 17025 AS6171 accreditation reinforces why Prosemi has been the most trusted partner in electronics testing for the past 25 years," said Lee Sheng Chuan, Quality Director of Prosemi. "This accreditation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to pursuing excellence and offers peace of mind to customers in need of high-quality testing services."

To achieve ISO/IEC 17025 AS6171 accreditation, Prosemi underwent a rigorous assessment by ANAB, which included an evaluation of technical competence, impartiality, and consistent operation of a laboratory to the requirements of AS6171. ANAB attested that Prosemi has fulfilled the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025 AS6171 Detection of Suspect/Counterfeit Parts Accreditation program in the field of testing.

About ANSI National Accreditation Board
The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is the largest multi-disciplinary accreditation body in the western hemisphere, with more than 2,500 organizations accredited in approximately 80 countries. The ANAB is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), a non-profit organization.

About Prosemi Pte Ltd Singapore
Founded in 1998, Prosemi is Singapore's most extensive testing and assembly house, offering a comprehensive electronic component quality testing suite for the world's largest contract and original equipment manufacturers. A subsidiary of Fusion Worldwide, Prosemi uses cutting-edge technology to provide customizable electronics testing and assembly to the most stringent standards required. Prosemi and Fusion Worldwide deliver unparalleled excellence within the open market distribution.

Prosemi is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality testing services. For more information, visit us at www.prosemi.com.sg.

