ProSight Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call Dates

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) (ProSight) today announced that it will issue its 2020 second quarter earnings press release on Monday, August 10, 2020, after the close of trading. On Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, ProSight senior management will host a conference call to discuss second quarter financial results.

The call will be available via webcast at https://investors.prosightspecialty.com/ or by accessing the online registration link here. A replay of the call will be available at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642. The webcast will be available one hour after the call concludes and will be archived on our website for one year.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight Global, Inc. is an innovative property and casualty insurance company that designs unique insurance solutions to help customers improve their business and realize value from their insurance purchasing decision. The company focuses on select niche industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise with the goal of enhancing each customer's operating performance. ProSight's products are sold through a limited and select group of retail and wholesale distribution partners. Each of ProSight's regulated insurance company subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about ProSight visit www.prosightspecialty.com.

Joe Hathaway

[email protected]

973.532.1706

