ProSight Files Registration Statement with SEC for an Initial Public Offering

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSight Global, Inc., a leader in differentiated specialty insurance, today announced that on June 28, 2019 it filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. ProSight intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PROS."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays will act as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch is also acting as a book-running manager for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, (telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com); from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: (888) 603-5847 or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com); or from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department (email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com).

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ProSight

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight Global, Inc. is an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company that designs insurance solutions intended to help customers improve their business and realize value from their insurance purchasing decision. The company focuses on select niche industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise with the goal of enhancing each customer's operating performance. ProSight's products are sold through a limited and select group of retail and wholesale distribution partners. Each of ProSight's regulated insurance company subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

SOURCE ProSight Global, Inc.