ProSight Selects Cenata SURE for Its Outwards Reinsurance Management Solution

"We identified Ceded Reinsurance as a 'process critical' part of our business data flow, and having undertaken a detailed review of comparable offerings, Cenata SURE provides all of the business functionality identified for both our current and future needs. The granularity of the data will provide our business with unparalleled analytical insights into our Reinsurance purchasing, provide incredible value to our Reinsurance partners, and be an intricate component of our future strategy. Equally important is that it is built on a truly modern SaaS Cloud stack and compliments our technology roadmap, which when combined with the comprehensive functionality will deliver the necessary competitive commercial edge ProSight desires. The Cenata team is exceptional, which was a significant selection decision driver. They (Cenata) have successfully delivered every implementation they have worked on and have unparalleled knowledge of the ceded reinsurance sector. We have every confidence in them and enjoy working with them as they are true partners", comments Mike Sciole, Chief Operating Officer at ProSight.

Cenata's Managing Director, Nick Freer, adds "We are extremely excited to be working with ProSight. We respect and admire their passion as innovators and visionaries for the insurance industry. Their vision for how technology can deliver a commercial competitive edge seamlessly aligns itself with our goals for Cenata SURE. ProSight wants to set a pace that their competitors cannot sustain, and we are 100% supportive of that strategy."

About ProSight Global, Inc.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company, providing a wide range of property and liability solutions to customers across the United States. ProSight 's insurance company subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about ProSight, visit www.prosightspecialty.com.

About Cenata Limited

Cenata is a niche technology provider, utilizing its deep subject matter expertise and industry experience to transform the insurance industry. Cenata SURE, Cenata's outwards reinsurance software solution, delivers unmatched functionality and seamless integration, all built on leading-edge technological efficiencies. To learn more about Cenata, visit www.cenatainsurance.co.uk

