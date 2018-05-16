Proskauer Represents NFL's Carolina Panthers in Sale

The Proskauer team is led by Chairman and Sports Law Group co-head Joe Leccese and Sports Law partner Frank Saviano and includes associates Jason Krochak, Jason Joffe and Benjamin Freeman (Corporate); partner Amanda Nussbaum and associate Bowon Koh (Tax); partner Mitchell Gaswirth, senior counsel Nathaniel Birdsall and associate Daniel Hatten (Private Client Services); partner Steven Weinstein and associates Justin Alex and Jennifer Rigterink (Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation); partner John Failla (Insurance Recovery & Counselling); special counsel Aliza Cinamon (Environmental); partner Daryn Grossman and associates Carlu Francheschini and Tiffany Quach (Intellectual Property); partner Howard Robbins (Labor & Employment); and senior counsel John Ingrassia (Antitrust).

For more than 50 years, Proskauer has advised the world's leading sports organizations on their most critical and complex matters. Lawyers in the Firm's Sports Law Group play a pivotal role in the transactions, negotiations and litigations that transform the business of sports. Proskauer has advised on the acquisition and sale of numerous sports teams, including the recent $1.2 billion sale of the Miami Marlins and the $1.4 billion sale of the Buffalo Bills. The Firm has also advised sports leagues in connection with many team ownership transfers, including the $2.2 billion sale of the Houston Rockets, the $2.15 billion sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the $2 billion sale of the Los Angeles Clippers.

