ProSmart Partners with Sportradar - the World's Leading Sports Data Provider

Sportradar is a premium sports data partner to broadcasters, digital publishers, fantasy sports operators, social networks, technology companies and sponsors. The NFL, NBA, NHL, and NASCAR are among its more than 65 worldwide league and federation partnerships. Their Acceleradar program promotes innovation in the sports tech industry by providing early-stage start-ups access to data and products for free for up to one year. This partnership builds on Sportgo's unique, industry-leading sports training content, social sharing and team management tools to make the online network a one-stop-shop for sports information, learning and social sharing.

''Sportradar is selective in its process to seek out innovative sports media and technology companies to bring into our Acceleradar program and we feel Sportgo is a perfect candidate,'' said Javier E. Altamirano, Director of Innovation at Sportradar.

Al Schuler, Co-Founder and CEO of ProSmart, commented "We are very pleased to have secured this agreement with Sportradar – the global leader in sports data. Our Sportgo™ users will now have access to live feeds for over 400,000 sports events across 60 sports and numerous leagues, thus furthering our goal of becoming the #1 online destination for sports enthusiasts."

Through its online network and proprietary marketplace engine, Sportgo™ provides unprecedented access to the $1.3 trillion global sports market1. Importantly it is the only online network of its kind partnered with Sportradar within its Acceleradar program.

In addition to the live and historical sports data, ProSmart will have access to other Sportradar services, including: API Access, Mobile Development Platform (boosts engagement and digital reach), Unified Feed SDK (betting odds feed integration) and Sports Data Widgets (unique sports data analysis).

Says Alan Schuler, co-founder and CEO of ProSmart, "Sports statistics and newsfeeds are a huge draw for sports fans. However, there is much more to Sportradar than raw data and we are delighted that they have committed to working with us on an ongoing basis as we continue to develop new features for Sportgo™ users."

About ProSmart Enterprises Inc.

ProSmart Enterprises Inc. (TSX-V:PROS) is the parent company of Sportgo™, a global online network connecting sports fans, teams and brands and is an emerging leader in sports content marketing through online tools and mobile apps. Sportgo™ works with over 1,500 governing bodies in more than 100 countries and provides unprecedented access to the $1.3 trillion sports market through its proprietary Marketplace Engine. Sportgo™ is also the first-and-only online network to provide educational content created exclusively by hall-of-fame and professional athletes, which has been a key driver in user growth.

For more information on ProSmart and™, please visit the following links:

ProSmart Enterprises Inc. -- http://prosmartinc.com

Sportgo™ -- https://www.sportgo.com/

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. We provide cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities. We are a truly international organization, employing over 1,800 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients' business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality, and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries.

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

The shares of ProSmart Enterprises Inc. trade publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV: PROS.

