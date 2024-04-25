Prosolia Energy Selects Sitetracker to Drive International Expansion in Renewable Energy Sector

MONTCLAIR, N.J., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosolia Energy, a European benchmark as a vertically integrated renewable energy producer, is partnering with Sitetracker , the global asset management software provider for energy and telecommunications firms, to spearhead its expansion across Europe. Prosolia Energy will use Sitetracker's platform to standardize and streamline business operations across Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Germany.

Prosolia Energy has positioned itself as a pioneer in the solar photovoltaic sector by leading the way with innovative solutions for energy efficiency and sustainability. The company focuses on industrial self-consumption projects and the generation of renewable energy for sale to the market. Currently, Prosolia Energy has a portfolio of projects under development in Europe of more than 4.5 GW.

"Our agreement with Sitetracker enables us to leverage the latest technologies, enhancing our competitiveness and facilitating our growth within the renewable energy sector. By centralizing information management onto a single platform, we can make better decisions and more efficiently. We expect that this collaboration with Sitetracker will further our mission to revolutionize the energy model through sustainability and innovation", said Javier Martínez, CEO of Prosolia Energy.

As Prosolia Energy continues to expand, the renewable energy leader needed a scalable solution beyond basic spreadsheets to efficiently manage its solar assets. The company chose Sitetracker over other software platforms because of its reduced implementation time and its impressive reach set of functionalities throughout the entire project lifecycle, including site discovery, deployment, and ongoing maintenance. The all-in-one system will reduce data silos in the organization for each country where Prosolia is active and provide visibility across the entire company, so teams can coordinate national and international operations more efficiently. The ability to easily integrate partners and reference-in key customers will also allow Prosolia to group smaller projects together and extend visibility into project progress with less effort.

"Leaders like Prosolia need to be able to efficiently and effectively consolidate the mountain of critical infrastructure updates they are managing in order to make their renewable energy visions a reality," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO, Sitetracker. "With real-time data insights and streamlined workflows, Sitetracker enhances collaboration and accelerates project delivery times – marking a transformative shift in how they do business and expand."

According to the Fall 2023 Sitetracker Compass Benchmark Report, customers experience more than 40% project portfolio growth with Sitetracker. With a consistent process to manage the deployment and maintenance of every asset, the platform brings contractors together into one system with project schedules, job information, and site maps that align work with partners in the field. Advanced reporting and dashboards help improve visibility, performance, and processes, providing managers with the ability to quickly share project progress and performance against critical business metrics.

Over 80% of customers, particularly in the energy sector, increased investment in Sitetracker in the last year, affirming its pivotal role in driving success for critical infrastructure providers globally. Used by customers in more than 100 countries and available in 14 languages, the platform has become the deployment operations management technology standard that delivers real-time collaboration, powerful automated reports, and accurate forecasting for critical-infrastructure providers.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

About Prosolia Energy

Founded in 2003, Prosolia Energy is a vertically integrated energy producer, leader in renewable energies. In addition to being a leading developer and installer of photovoltaic solar energy production projects in Europe, Prosolia Energy has positioned itself as a pioneer in the solar photovoltaic sector by pioneering innovative solutions for energy efficiency and sustainability. With a prominent presence in Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and recently in Germany, Prosolia Energy places its attention on industrial self-consumption programmes as well as producing renewable energy for commercial purposes. The company currently possesses a portfolio of projects collection in development throughout Europe producing over 4.5 GW.

