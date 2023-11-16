PROSOMNIA Sleep® Health & Wellness Launches Holistic Approach to Treating Sleep Disorders

News provided by

ProSomnia Sleep Health and Wellness

16 Nov, 2023, 09:33 ET

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  PROSOMNIA Sleep® Health & Wellness, an innovator in providing holistic solutions for sleep disorders, including chronic insomnia, sleep deprivation and REM Sleep Disorders, by offering a unique combination of clinical IV sleep therapy and IV hydration services, today announced the grand opening of their clinic in Aventura, FL and the availability of their PROSOMNIA Sleep® and PROSOMNIA Drip® IV Hydration Therapies.

Continue Reading
PROSOMNIA Sleep® is an innovator in providing holistic solutions for sleep disorders, including chronic insomnia, sleep deprivation and REM Sleep Disorders, by offering a unique combination of clinical IV sleep therapy and IV hydration services.
PROSOMNIA Sleep® is an innovator in providing holistic solutions for sleep disorders, including chronic insomnia, sleep deprivation and REM Sleep Disorders, by offering a unique combination of clinical IV sleep therapy and IV hydration services.

Over 10% of the world's population that experiences insomnia qualifies for a medical condition. The cause of sleep disorders such as insomnia not only vary greatly, so do the solutions available to those suffering from these conditions. In Florida, over 27.3% of adults under 65 suffer from chronic insomnia, according to a study from the University of Florida, with an overwhelming majority of them being women.

PROSOMNIA Sleep® Health and Wellness proposes a holistic approach to addressing a range of disorders associated with REM sleep in an effort to foster an environment where revitalized sleep health can be realized for those navigating through sleep challenges and related issues.

At the heart of this endeavor is PROSOMNIA Sleep® Clinical IV Sleep Therapy – a patented and groundbreaking approach to treat chronic insomnia and disorders associated with REM Sleep. It is the first IV-based therapy approved outside of a hospital setting for the treatment of chronic insomnia and REM sleep disorders. PROSOMNIA Sleep® Therapy is a one-hour session where individuals receive FDA-approved medication that provides them with a boost of REM sleep.  

"Sleep is an integral part of our health and wellness, and was most recently recognized by the FDA as a fundamental human need," Nyree Penn, Founder and CEO of PROSOMNIA Sleep® Health and Wellness, said. "Our patented PROSOMNIA Sleep® Clinical IV Sleep Therapy is a safe, precise and effective method that goes beyond symptom relief to treat sleep deprivation. We recognized the importance of quality sleep for overall well-being, and thus set out to provide safe, convenient, and innovative solutions for individuals dealing with chronic insomnia and disorders associated with REM sleep."

With their cutting-edge approach, ProSomnia Sleep Health & Wellness is committed to transforming the landscape of sleep therapy. The company understands that every individual's sleep needs are unique, and therefore, offer personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient. By combining the best practices of modern medicine, technology, and holistic approaches, ProSomnia Sleep Health & Wellness strives to provide comprehensive care that goes beyond symptom relief.

For more information about ProSomnia Sleep Health & Wellness, their innovative approach to sleep therapy, and services, visit their website, www.prosomniasleep.com, or contact their clinic in Aventura.

Media Contacts
Maria Larrazábal
786-897-3259
maria_larrazabal@tedmillergroup.com

SOURCE ProSomnia Sleep Health and Wellness

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.