ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies Announces Social Media Campaign - 'Share Your Story'

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies is pleased to announce the official launch of "#ShareYourStory," a social media campaign designed to raise awareness that prescription intraoral devices are a comfortable, effective, and recommended alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP). Few are aware that CPAP is no longer the only treatment option for people suffering from sleep breathing issues such as Snoring and Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Covered by most medical insurances and Medicare, the AASM/AADSM joint guidelines recommend prescription, oral devices, such as ProSomnus Sleep Devices prescribed by physicians and fitted by Dental Sleep Medicine providers, as frontline therapy for patients who fail CPAP or simply prefer alternative treatment1. The campaign aims to remedy this lack of awareness by empowering patients treated with ProSomnus Devices to share their treatment stories across social media.

"People suffering from sleep breathing disorders need to be aware that CPAP is no longer the only treatment option, and they should feel comfortable asking their doctor about other forms of treatment," stated Len Liptak, CEO of ProSomnus Sleep Technologies. "CPAP might still be the best option for some patients, but research and clinical practice guidelines demonstrate that many will have more comfortable experiences and non-inferior outcomes with prescription intra-oral devices."

OSA is a chronic, medical condition associated with a significant increase in developing serious health issues related to hypertension, heart disease including heart attacks and heart failure, stroke and diabetes2. OSA impacts over 25 million U.S. adults3. An estimated 80% of people with OSA remain untreated4. Up to 50% of people prescribed CPAP fail5 and many others avoid diagnosis out of fear of being prescribed a CPAP. The economic consequences of untreated OSA are estimated to be $149.6 billion per year6.

"With ProSomnus Therapy, we are seeing fantastic results for sleep apnea sufferers. The ProSomnus devices are smaller, easier to wear, prevent side effects and are far more hygienic than other, older styles. Predictable, precision Oral Appliance Therapy is finally here," stated Dr. Mark T. Murphy, DDS, D.ABDSM.

"When considering compliance, patient preference, comfort and health care outcomes, ProSomnus Oral Appliance Therapy may be a more effective treatment for OSA than CPAP. Ask your dentist and physician if a ProSomnus oral appliance is right for you," stated Dr. Edward T. Sall, MD, DDS, MBA.

Patients can share their ProSomnus device testimonials via social media for a chance to win a $500 Visa® Prepaid Card*. Our panel of experts will examine tagged posts on social media and select one patient winner each month, a total of 12 winners for the 2020 calendar year. ProSomnus dentists will be rewarded by extensive social media exposure, which in turn will lead to more patient referrals seeking an effective alternative treatment for OSA. For more information, terms and conditions, please visit https://prosomnus.com/patient/contest.

1"AASM/AADSM Guidelines" Ramar K, Dort LC, Katz SG, Lettieri CJ, Harrod CG, Thomas SM, Chervin RD. Clinical practice guideline for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and snoring with oral appliance therapy: an update for 2015. Journal of Dental Sleep Medicine 2015;2(3):71–125.

2Harvard Medical School Division of Sleep Medicine:

http://healthysleep.med.harvard.edu/sleep-apnea/living-with-osa/health-consequences.

3,4,6"Hidden Health Crisis Costing America Billions Underdiagnosing and Undertreating Obstructive Sleep Apnea Draining Healthcare System", Frost & Sullivan, 2016 American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

5"Adherence to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Therapy The Challenge to Effective Treatment", Terri E. Weaver, Ronald R. Grunstein, ATS Journals, Vol. 5, No. 2 | Feb 15, 2008.

* Corporate Funded International Visa Prepaid Cards are issued by MetaBank®, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. This card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. No cash or ATM Access.

About ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies designs, manufactures and markets FDA Cleared Class II Medical Devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Diagnosed by Medical Doctors and provided by Dentists, ProSomnus Devices are the first, precision oral appliance therapy devices designed to enhance compliance, mitigate side effects and enable providers to achieve excellent patient experiences and outcomes. They have been used to treat thousands of patients, with clinical performance that has been validated in numerous studies.

