ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies Showcased in Key Poster Abstracts at the SLEEP 2021 Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies devices will be showcased in at least two poster abstracts at the upcoming virtual SLEEP 2021 Meeting, June 10-13. SLEEP 2021, is the 35th annual meeting of the APSS, a joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society. All SLEEP 2021 ePosters are available for viewing from June 9-13. ProSomnus is committed to evidence-based research that enables clinicians to provide the best patient experiences and outcomes for OSA therapy.

Highlighted posters include:

Poster #440: "Precision Oral Appliance Therapy: The Prime - Time Treatment for OSA" by Edward T. Sall, MD, DDS, MBA.

Key Takeaways: Precision oral appliances are capable of successfully treating patients with mild, moderate and severe OSA. The majority of patients were treated to an AHI <5 and 29 severe patients with an average AHI of 51.5 were treated to a final average of 9.9. Additionally, patients successfully saw a reduction in upper airway resistance airflow as evidenced by the reduction of RERA's of 55% for 37 of the patients, showing that a precision oral appliance can have a significant impact on the upper airway. The results of this study suggest that precision Oral Appliance Therapy can be considered as the primary form of therapy for all levels of severity of OSA.

Poster #434: "A Multi-Center Preference Study of a Novel Oral Appliance Design and Material for Better Provider, Physician, Patient and Payer Acceptance" by Drs. Erin Elliott, Jason Ehtessabian, P.I. Mark Murphy, Jeffrey Rein, Neal Seltzer, David Schwartz, Srujal Shah and Kent Smith.

Key Takeaways: In a controlled IRB Study with an N = 31, 100% of patients preferred the ProSomnus EVO™, a novel oral appliance designed for comfort, easy fit and delivery without compromising cleanability or strength. 96% of patients strongly preferred the appliance over CPAP and all other oral appliances including those with a soft liner. The ProSomnus EVO is manufactured with a new medical grade material application to enhance the patient, physician and payer experience. Doctors reported no interventions 81% of the time, 100% would prescribe again and 100% would recommend to a colleague. Overall, ProSomnus EVO was easier to deliver, fit just right at delivery and it was preferred by patients.

"ProSomnus proudly supports research that investigates the performance of precision oral appliances for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea," noted Len Liptak, CEO and Co-Founder. "Precision oral appliances feature qualities that are different from traditional oral appliances. Research is essential for helping sleep physicians and dental sleep providers understand how these differences improve the safety, effectiveness and economics of treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea."

"Precision Oral Appliance Therapy has been shown to be effective for treatment of all levels of severity of OSA," stated Edward T. Sall, MD, DDS, MBA. "Physicians should now consider Oral Appliance Therapy as the Prime-Time Therapy for all patients who prefer OAT over CPAP as well as patients who are non-compliant with CPAP."

"We have coordinated with leading key opinion leaders and Dental Sleep Medicine Diplomates to publish studies demonstrating that the use of a precision oral appliance significantly affects the success of their treatments", commented Dave Kuhns, PhD, CSO. "Furthermore, in our IRB preference study, the researchers enrolled a broad range of patients and comparative devices to enable a confident determination of preference. Many thanks to these experienced doctors."

"It is indeed exciting for medical and dental professionals to share the success of Oral Appliance Therapy in this way. Efficacy, adherence and patient acceptance all align with cost effectiveness to facilitate physician acceptance of this treatment for mild and moderate OSA as outlined in the guidelines," commented Mark T. Murphy, DDS, D-ABDSM.

