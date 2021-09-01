ProSource, a technology solution provider, celebrates 15 years with refreshed brand and new focus

The rebranding efforts are reflected in a newly designed logo, website, and typography mirroring the company's modern approach, straight-forward attitude, and innovative, bold strategies.

ProSource's motives are aimed beyond a visual refresh. ProSource refocused existing services to bring clients top-of-the-line technology solutions and expert knowledge in three, technically- challenging industries—Healthcare, Engineering, and Financial Services. ProSource has decades of experience in these areas, creating solutions that are not only unique for each industry, but each individual business.

"We're moving forward with simplification, focusing our skills and industry-specific experiences on what we do best," says CEO, Leon Hart. "We deliver innovative solutions that elevate our client's services. With this rebranding effort we're refining who we are and emphasizing that."

What has not changed is their mission to ensure maximum return on IT investments by implementing solutions that increase productivity, future-proofing systems, and ultimately growing their customers' businesses.

Visit https://getprosource.com to explore our rebrand and refocused services.

About ProSource:

Founded in Oviedo, FL in 2006, ProSource has grown to provide technology solutions to clients around the world, helping businesses thrive no matter where they are. With comprehensive IT services, ProSource can be your sole IT provider, augment existing IT staff, and assist your business in large-scale projects – all while delivering best-in-class support. ProSource's dedication to success is how they have celebrated 15 years of growth and longevity.

Media Contact:

Matthew Mulcahy

321-765-9305

[email protected]

SOURCE ProSource

