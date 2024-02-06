Prosource Introduces Vitis Technologies

Vitis Technologies Establishes IT Headquarters and Technology Hub in Newly Renovated Design Center in Blue Ash, Ohio

CINCINNATI, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosource, a business technology solutions provider headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, announced today that its managed services division, Prosource Technologies, is rebranding to Vitis Technologies. Vitis offers managed IT and cybersecurity solutions that protect, power, and connect organizations.

Ben Russert, CEO of Prosource, said, "We have always prioritized anticipating what's ahead so our clients are prepared, and that's been a key differentiator for us in the market. We practice what we preach, so we've been investing in the ever-evolving technology space to prepare our business for what's next, too. Launching Vitis Technologies is the necessary next step as we expand and enhance our ability to help clients operate more efficiently, effectively, and securely."

The name, Vitis, has a Latin origin meaning grapevine and represents the way an IT network integrates every element of a company's ecosystem.

Jeff Loeb, President of Vitis Technologies, said "Since the inception of our managed IT services division in 2013, Prosource Technologies has successfully grown into one of the leading managed services providers (MSP) in the region. The strategic decision to rebrand as Vitis Technologies signifies our commitment to advancing our established Prosource brand reputation in office equipment, while simultaneously establishing a new identity known for delivering best-in-class managed IT services. This transformation reflects our dedication to maintaining excellence and innovation across both brands."

Prosource has also relocated the Technologies division from offices in West Chester into the newly renovated Design Center building in Blue Ash (visible from I-71). They intentionally chose to bring 75 highly skilled team members to this Blue Ash location to be more centrally located in Greater Cincinnati. They're just down the road from Prosource's headquarters, where a large number of their 250 employees also work in the city they've called home for 35 years.

As a Prosource company, Vitis Technologies shares Prosource's values of delivering a stellar customer experience and working in partnership with clients. To encourage in-person collaboration among team members and with clients, the new headquarters has been designed to serve as a technology hub—offering a tech-enabled space to be used by team members, clients, partners, and the community. Cincinnati's tech industry continues to grow, and the Vitis tech hub offers new opportunities for collective innovation.

Benny Russert, Director of Technology Alignment, said "As we set out to create a space that would reflect our unique culture, we took into account several factors that would enhance collaboration and innovation not only across our teams but also with our clients. We designed the facility to promote foot traffic across team members and working groups that wouldn't typically engage on a day-to-day basis. We also engaged various local partners to make the space a great place to work, capturing the energy that a tech company like ours harnesses to drive a great culture and attract the best talent."

This move is the next step in Prosource's strategic growth and commitment to client service amid a rapidly changing technology landscape. In January 2023, Prosource acquired Prospera Solutions Group, a managed IT services provider located in Fort Wright, Kentucky. This acquisition—one of two by Prosource last year—expanded Prosource's physical footprint, adding a Northern Kentucky office, and increased the Technologies division's capacity and capabilities to help clients leverage technology for strategic advantage.

The new technology-focused headquarters further solidifies Vitis Technologies' position as a leading MSP and trusted IT partner in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.

About Prosource

Prosource is the Midwest region's leading business technology solutions provider with headquarters in Blue Ash, Ohio. Founded in 1985, Prosource has evolved from a printer and copier company into a complete business technology solutions provider with more than 240 employees in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Technology and business never stop moving and neither does Prosource. Learn more at totalprosource.com.

About Vitis Technologies

Vitis Technologies is a Prosource company based in Blue Ash, Ohio, and offers IT solutions to protect and power businesses. Vitis pairs industry-leading resources and IT expertise with a people-first approach to service to streamline operations, increase uptime, and decrease risk.

