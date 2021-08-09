Prosource Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

CINCINNATI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosource Technologies, the managed services division of Cincinnati-based business technology solutions provider Prosource, announced today that it has once again been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this definitive listing of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

"I am so proud of the work our Technologies team does to make an impact every day for our customers," said Brad Cates, President & CEO of Prosource. "To be named an MSP 501 winner is a reflection of their drive and determination to continue to provide world-class IT expertise, innovative solutions, and an unmatched customer experience during a time in which our customers needed us more than ever."

"Our number one focus has always been taking care of our customers," said Jeff Loeb, Senior Vice President of Technologies at Prosource. "As the technology and security landscape evolves, our customers need a partner they can trust to protect and power their businesses, and we are thrilled to be named among the world's best MSPs to provide that strategic, proactive approach to their information technology."

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in the public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid workforces.

"The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels.

This year's list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey's history. The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures' website.

About Prosource

A trusted business technology partner, Prosource delivers powerful solutions to help organizations leverage technology for strategic advantage and become more efficient, effective, and competitive.

As one of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky's leading managed service providers, Prosource Technologies combines best-in-class IT resources and expertise with our trademark customer-centered approach to protect and power small to medium-sized businesses through secure, cost-effective, scalable IT solutions. Our team of IT and cybersecurity specialists works closely with clients to help them reduce costs, decrease risk, and improve productivity through managed IT services, managed cybersecurity, business continuity and disaster recovery, hosted communications, and cloud-enablement solutions. For more information, visit www.totalprosource.com.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Channel Futures properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. For more information, visit channelfutures.com.

