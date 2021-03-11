Prosource Recognized as a Winner of 2021 Best of Print & Digital® Award

CINCINNATI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosource, a leading business technology solutions provider, announces recognition as an award winner of the 2021 Best of Print & Digital® program.

The Best of Print & Digital is an annual program designed to identify which companies in the print and digital industry have provided the highest service delivery to their customers over the last year. This is accomplished through independent survey research performed by Butler Street Research and is based 100% on direct client feedback.

"One of our key priorities in 2020 was remaining laser-focused on solving our customers' problems and making an impact on their business," said Brad Cates, President & CEO of Prosource. "That's why our customer loyalty score (NPS) continues to be our number one metric, driving everything we do as our customers' trusted technology partner."

"Understanding and acting upon customer feedback was more important than ever this past year. The 2021 winners have proven that, amid the chaos caused by Covid-19, they adapted to the changing needs of their customers and excelled in providing a frictionless customer experience resulting in higher customer loyalty and profitable growth," shares Butler Street's founder and managing partner, Mike Jacoutot.

Only the very top companies in the industry achieve this distinction, and Prosource is honored to receive the Best of Print & Digital award for the second time since 2019.

About Prosource

Prosource helps businesses of all sizes optimize processes, reduce costs, and enhance their bottom lines—all with an unmatched customer experience. From managed IT, cybersecurity, content management, and digital transformation solutions to top-tier office and production equipment and managed print services, Prosource delivers powerful solutions to help organizations leverage technology for strategic advantage.

With offices in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia, Prosource provides a depth and breadth of expertise, products, and services to businesses throughout the Midwest. For more information: https://www.totalprosource.com/.

About Butler Street

Butler Street, a leading provider of client loyalty research and retention programs across the print industry launched the Best of Print & Digital Program® to recognize those companies with the highest customer loyalty in the industry. Butler Street specializes in helping companies and their people grow and delivers lasting results in the two most challenging areas that companies face: client development and talent development. http://www.bestofprintanddigital.com.

