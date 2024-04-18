ProSource360 wins opportunity to partner with Pfizer through its Diverse OnDemand Marketplace

Firm becomes one of only 11 selected to supply professional services through unique model!

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSource360 announces it has been chosen to participate in Pfizer's Diverse OnDemand pilot program, a procurement-developed self-serve tool designed to simplify the diverse supplier contracting process. ProSource360 is one of only 11 suppliers who will now have the opportunity to provide professional services across 6 material categories to the internationally renowned healthcare and pharmaceutical giant, including: financial services, commercial strategy, project management, regulatory and quality remediation, records management, and communications/change management.

"Pfizer has spent 175 years on the leading edge of healthcare innovation. It is an honor and a privilege for ProSource360 to participate in this exciting program, providing critical services that will support continued breakthroughs that change patients' lives," said Ben Skyles, Founder, President and CEO of ProSource360. "As a company rooted in healthcare, we have no doubt that our team of experts will continue to rise to the occasion on every project, going the extra mile to ensure we help Pfizer meet critical business objectives on their journey to make the world a healthier place."

The Diverse OnDemand Marketplace was developed to help Pfizer colleagues meet corporate goals by connecting them with diverse Suppliers that can fulfill the organization's objectives. This unique model consists of prequalified diverse suppliers that can be utilized on projects as identified through an interactive tool that quickly and easily aggregates supplier capabilities information. This will help Pfizer project leaders select companies that have been pre-vetted to provide vital core competencies for expedient, cost-efficient project success. As part of the Diverse OnDemand Marketplace initiative, ProSource360, along with other approved vendors have been invited to attend Pfizer's Diverse Summit on April 23, 2024 at the Pfizer headquarters in New York City.

Relevant project examples of work ProSource360 has completed for prestigious entities such as U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Defense Health Agency (DHA), Veterans Affairs, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, the National Science Foundation (NSF) and various commercial clients were detailed and presented to Pfizer during their analysis and consideration process. Specifically, ProSource360 shared deep insights into their project management consulting, records management, healthcare services, and communications strategy skillsets.

This partnership with Pfizer reflects the continued growth and momentum ProSource360 is experiencing as they expand their footprint of service among Fortune 500 companies, alongside their depth of expertise supporting Federal agencies. In 2023, the company was named the winner of the prestigious Supplier of the Year Award by the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC), recognition that encompassed not only the team's outstanding performance but also their extensive community engagement and strong commitment to partnership building.

"Each day I wake up energized to see what our diverse, dynamic team is going to accomplish in our relentless pursuit of excellence, and I am constantly amazed," said Skyles. "This partnership with Pfizer represents the next chapter in our company's growth and is a true reflection of our passion for helping game-changing businesses and agencies effectively carry out their respective missions."

ABOUT PROSOURCE360

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and a wide range of government agencies, ProSource360 is a premier management consulting firm supporting Federal and commercial markets. Its team of more than 150 professionals nationwide leverages decades of experience to assist clients with achieving their mission-critical objectives. ProSource360's dedication to excellence has resulted in significant cost savings, averaging $75 million annually for its clients, and earning the firm's recognition among Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies in the DC area and region in 2020. Visit prosource360.com for more information.

Contact:

Ben Skyles, President & CEO

bskyles@prosource360.com

Cell 240.432.5152

SOURCE ProSource360