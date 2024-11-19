Prosourcefit, A Pilot Wave Holdings Portfolio Company, Expands Lifestyle Offering with Acquisition of Hyggelight, the Growing Candle

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosourcefit, a leading name in online fitness and lifestyle products, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Hyggelight, a premium candle brand known for its focus on natural, sustainable, wellness-inspired scents. This acquisition is part of Prosourcefit's strategic mission to broaden its lifestyle and wellness portfolio, enhancing the holistic journey for its customers.

With a strong emphasis on quality and an expanding array of offerings, Prosourcefit has made waves in the fitness industry by providing customers with everything they need to support an active and balanced lifestyle. The addition of Hyggelight's products aligns with Prosourcefit's commitment to creating environments that promote relaxation, recovery, and mental well-being alongside physical fitness.

"We are excited to welcome Hyggelight into our family," said Anatoly Krichevsky, Prosourcefit CEO. "Wellness extends beyond physical activity; it encompasses a lifestyle of balance and tranquility. The sensory experience provided by Hyggelight's candles aligns perfectly with our vision of providing products that enrich our customers' entire well-being journey." Igor Finkelshteyn, President of Prosourcefit, added, "Hyggelight's operations will very naturally fit into the team and capabilities we've worked to grow over the past few years."

"We're thrilled to be part of Prosourcefit and Pilot Wave," said Chris Hileman, COO of Hyggelight. "With Prosourcefit's and Pilot Wave's capabilities, we're confident we can grow to our potential", Cynthia Hileman, President of Hyggelight, added.

"We are extremely excited to add Hyggelight to the portfolio," said Afsheen Afshar, Founder and Managing Partner at Pilot Wave Holdings Management. "This is part of Pilot Wave's strategic path to strengthening small businesses."

About Prosourcefit

Prosourcefit, established in 2011, exists to inspire active, healthy lifestyles with products that make fitness attainable and enjoyable for everyone. They do this by constantly pursuing innovation as they find new ways to enhance the customer experience and develop higher quality products to meet customers' evolving needs.

About Hyggelight

Hyggelight was born out of a simple question: why do so many candle companies pour their products into single-use containers? Like many of us, the founders had a cabinet full of empty jars they hesitated to throw away, wondering how they might be repurposed instead. This reflection led to the creation of Hyggelight and its innovative product line, The Growing Candle, combining the warmth of thoughtful fragrance with eco-conscious design.

About Pilot Wave Holdings

Pilot Wave Holdings is the first acquisition firm dedicated to growing small businesses with bringing modern technology. Comprised of hybrid investment professionals, operators, and technologists, the team partners with exceptional management to grow businesses and help them continue to be competitive in the technological age. For further information, please contact: [email protected]

Media Contact:

