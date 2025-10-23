Prospanica to Acquire Techqueria, Uniting Business and Technology to Empower Latino Professionals Nationwide

A bold step forward as Prospanica expands its reach, bringing the nation's leading Latino tech community under its umbrella.

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospanica, the Association of Hispanic MBAs and Business Professionals, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Techqueria, the leading nonprofit advancing Latino representation and success in the technology industry.

The proposed acquisition, which remains subject to regulatory approval from the California Attorney General's office, represents a transformative step that will bring together two powerhouse communities, one rooted in business leadership and the other in technology innovation, to create a unified force driving Latino excellence across every sector.

"This agreement represents the next chapter in our mission to empower the Latino community through education, opportunity, and leadership," said Thomas Savino, Chief Executive Officer of Prospanica. "By integrating Techqueria's vibrant network of innovators and technologists with Prospanica's legacy of business advancement, we're building a future where Latino professionals lead, innovate, and thrive across every industry."

This Is More Than an Acquisition, It's a Movement

This milestone marks far more than an organizational change. It signals a national movement amplifying Latino leadership at the intersection of business and technology.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Prospanica and Techqueria will expand opportunities for members through shared leadership programs, mentorship networks, national summits, and professional development initiatives that bridge the worlds of business and tech. The combined community will also strengthen access to scholarships, thought leadership, and corporate partnerships that drive Latino representation at the highest levels of leadership.

"Our expanded community reflects the strength, creativity, and resilience of Latino professionals across industries," added Savino. "Together, we're redefining leadership, driving innovation, and building a more inclusive future for all."

Two Powerful Legacies, One Shared Vision

Founded in 1988 at UCLA as the National Society of Hispanic MBAs (NSHMBA), Prospanica began with a singular goal: to increase the number of Hispanic MBA graduates and support their professional advancement. What started as five local chapters has grown into a national movement of over 50 chapters, empowering tens of thousands of professionals through scholarships, mentorship, leadership programs, and career opportunities.

Techqueria has long been a cornerstone of Latino empowerment in technology. Its community of innovators, engineers, and tech leaders has built a thriving ecosystem that promotes mentorship, equity, and representation in one of the world's most transformative industries.

"For Techqueria, this partnership reflects what's possible when we come together en comunidad—rooted in representation, opportunity, and cultura. By uniting with Prospanica, we're building bridges between business and technology to ensure Latino professionals don't just thrive in the future of innovation—they're shaping it." Joliz Cedeño, Executive Director of Techqueria.

For updates on the exploration of the two organizations coming together, visit prospanica.org/blog .

About Prospanica

Founded in 1988, Prospanica empowers Hispanic professionals to achieve their full educational, economic, and social potential. With more than 50 chapters nationwide, Prospanica provides scholarships, leadership programs, and professional development opportunities designed to foster growth and success across industries. Learn more at prospanica.org

About Techqueria

Techqueria is a national nonprofit that supports and advances Latiné professionals in technology. With a community of more than 20,000 members across ten chapters, Techqueria fosters representation, opportunity, and leadership through mentorship, networking, advocacy, and community-building—creating spaces where Latiné professionals connect, grow, and lead en comunidad.

Learn more at techqueria.org

