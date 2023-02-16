Prospect 33 Announces Return of Dominic Lewinsohn as Group President

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect 33, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for wholesale capital markets, has announced the return of Dominic Lewinsohn as Group President. Lewinsohn assumed the role on February 1st, 2023, and returns to the team after leading a successful period of growth at Iron Fox while continuing to serve on Prospect 33's board.

Dominic Lewinsohn, February 2023

"Dom's leadership, vision, and passion for innovation have been instrumental to our success in the past and will continue to drive our growth in the future," said Tom Spouse, CEO of Prospect 33. "We are now poised for extreme growth; Dom's credibility and expertise in scaling organizations and teams are critical to the next phase of Prospect 33's future."

Lewinsohn expressed excitement to push the boundaries of AI-powered solutions in the industry, adding that the company's Global Data Lab (GDL) will help investment banks prototype and test AI solutions, build in-house expertise, and overcome associated challenges with implementing AI.

Prospect 33 specializes in AI-powered solutions for wholesale capital markets and is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions while continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry. With Lewinsohn's return, the company is well-positioned to continue delivering on that promise and take the next step in its growth journey.

For more information, contact Laura Minniear at [email protected] or (212) 352 8400. Visit www.prospect33.com.

SOURCE Prospect 33