Prospect Co. Announcement: Notice on Submission of the Correction Report of the Past Financial Reports and Correction of Past Announcement of Closing, etc.

As the Company disclosed in the "Notice on Receipt of Investigation Report of Special Investigation Committee" as of December 13, 2018, based on the investigation results of a Special Investigation Committee and indication of the accounting auditor, the Company submitted on this date to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau a correction report of past financial reports and also disclosed the past announcement of closing, etc., and we hereby notify you.

The Company expresses its sincerest apologies to its shareholders, investors and all other stakeholders for any concern or inconvenience caused.

Note

1. History and Reason for Correction

As the Company disclosed in the "Notice on the Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee and Appointment of the Committee Members" as of November 20, 2018, it was proved on the occasion of tax payment for a specific overseas project in a foreign country that there was an error in the amount of tax recorded in past years retroactively to the year ended March 31, 2017. Accordingly, the Company established a Special Investigation Committee, comprised of external experts who had no interests in the Company in November 20, 2018 and also added as of November 28, 2018 accounting treatment that made The Prospect Japan Fund Limited (hereinafter referred to as "PJF") a wholly owned subsidiary in the second quarter of the year ended March 31, 2018 as an investigation target and the Committee has conducted professional and objective investigations. The Company received an investigation report (hereinafter referred to as "Report") on this date from the Special Investigation Committee.

As it became necessary for the Company based on the Report and the indication of the accounting auditor to correct the past closing, the financial reports for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the year ended March 31, 2018, and quarterly reports from the first quarter of the year ended March 31, 2018 to the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2019, under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Article 24-2, paragraph 1 and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Article 24-4-7, paragraph 4, the Company submitted a correction report of financial reports.

2. Details of Correction of Closing

(1) Correction of Past Tax Expenses, etc., for Overseas Projects

The Company submitted a final tax return and paid taxes in September 2018 with respect to the federal corporation income tax and state corporation income tax (hereinafter referred to as "Foreign Corporation Tax") imposed in the United States on the income gained by KL Holdings Company, LLLP, a Limited Liability Limited Partnership, organized under the laws of the state of Hawaii, U.S.A. Regarding the Foreign Corporation Tax, based on the Report of the Special Investigation Committee that the Tax shall be recorded as a corporation tax, etc., for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the year ended March 31, 2018 when corresponding taxable income accrued and also tax effect accounting shall be conducted for the portion of which reduction effect of taxable income is recognized for the following year as the Foreign Corporation Tax subject to deduction, the Company will record corporation tax, etc., and deferred tax assets retroactively to the year ended March 31, 2017 and the year ended March 31, 2018.

(2) Correction of Consolidated Accounting, etc., of PJF

The Company consolidated PJF as a wholly owned subsidiary in the second quarter of the year ended March 31, 2018, and based on the Report of the Special Investigation Committee, the Company reviews and corrects the accounting to make more appropriate treatment of consolidated accounting in terms of investment judgment of the users of financial statements.

Specifically, as PJF, acquired on July 27, 2017, is a company with its closing period in December, September 30, 2017 shall be the date of deemed acquisition and in the accounting before the correction, for the second quarter of the year ended March 31, 2018, the balance sheet of PJF at the end of June, 2017 was consolidated and for the third quarter of the same year, the balance sheet of PJF as of September 30, 2017 and the statement of income for the period from July to September, 2017 were consolidated and in the same consolidated financial year, the balance sheet of PJF as of December 31, 2017 and the statement of income for the period from July to December, 2017 were consolidated. However, after the review, accounting shall be corrected as follows; for the second quarter of the year ended March 31, 2018, the balance sheet of PJF as of September 30, 2017, the date of deemed acquisition, shall be consolidated and in the third quarter of the same year, only the balance sheet of PJF as of September 30, 2017 shall be consolidated and in the same consolidated financial year, the balance sheet of PJF as of December 31, 2017 and the statement of income for the period from October to December of the same year shall be consolidated.

3. Affected Amount of Correction of Closing

Affected amount in the consolidated financial statements and individual financial statements after correction of closing as stated above shall be as follows.

[Consolidated Financial Statements] (Unit: thousand yen)

Period Item Before Correction Affected Amount (1) Affected Amount (2) After Correction 116th Term (year ended March 31, 2017) Full-year Sales 14,143,071 - - 14,143,071 Operating profit Δ43,869 - - Δ43,869 Ordinary Profit 516,457 - - 516,457 Net profit 488,588 Δ275,558 - 213,029 Total assets 27,368,038 64,491 - 27,432,530 Net assets 12,489,433 Δ275,558 - 12,213,875 117th Term (year ended March 31, 2018), First quarter Sales 1,648,226 - - 1,648,226 Operating profit Δ303,396 - - Δ303,396 Ordinary Profit Δ120,477 - - Δ120,477 Quarterly net profit Δ212,560 Δ37,017 - Δ249,577 Total assets 26,708,737 83,571 - 26,792,308 Net assets 11,754,144 Δ312,575 - 11,441,569 117th Term (year ended March 31, 2018), Second quarter Sales 3,486,452 - - 3,486,452 Operating profit Δ1,006,619 - - Δ1,006,619 Ordinary Profit Δ295,546 - - Δ295,546 Quarterly net profit 1,903,294 Δ142,622 108,729 1,869,400 Total assets 39,162,330 138,003 Δ11,793 39,288,540 Net assets 23,845,795 Δ418,180 157,352 23,584,968 117th Term (year ended March 31, 2018), Third quarter Sales 8,086,679 - Δ244,669 7,842,009 Operating profit Δ461,686 - Δ195,313 Δ657,000 Ordinary Profit 245,936 - Δ196,948 48,987 Quarterly net profit 2,083,536 Δ142,622 182,031 2,122,944 Total assets 40,516,463 138,003 Δ435 40,654,031 Net assets 24,562,150 Δ418,180 268,044 24,412,014 117th Term (year ended March 31, 2018), Full-year Sales 11,927,587 - Δ238,870 11,688,717 Operating profit Δ1,354,427 - Δ189,328 Δ1,543,756 Ordinary Profit Δ909,040 - Δ189,328 Δ1,098,369 Net profit 1,720,037 Δ156,216 Δ80,023 1,483,797 Total assets 40,396,840 145,010 - 40,541,850 Net assets 25,650,456 Δ431,774 - 25,218,682 118th Term (year ending March 31, 2019), First quarter Sales 1,840,738 - 2,773 1,843,511 Operating profit Δ752,193 - 2,773 Δ749,419 Ordinary Profit Δ560,070 - 2,773 Δ557,296 Quarterly net profit Δ602,187 - 2,773 Δ599,414 Total assets 36,697,797 145,010 - 36,842,807 Net assets 23,031,659 Δ431,774 - 22,599,884

(Note): Affected Amount (1) indicates the amount affected by correction of the past tax expenses, etc., for overseas projects and Affected Amount (2) indicates the amount affected by correction of consolidated accounting, etc., of PJF.

[Individual Financial Statements] (Unit: thousand yen)

Period Item Before Correction Affected Amount (1) After Correction 116th Term (year ended March 31, 2017) Full-year Sales 6,565,701 - 6,565,701 Operating profit Δ96,371 - Δ96,371 Ordinary Profit 643,691 - 643,691 Net profit 670,270 Δ275,558 394,712 Total assets 15,306,559 64,491 15,371,051 Net assets 11,493,053 Δ275,558 11,217,495 117th Term (year ended March 31, 2018) Full-year Sales 5,103,662 - 5,103,662 Operating profit Δ1,123,672 - Δ1,123,672 Ordinary Profit Δ299,823 - Δ299,823 Net profit Δ179,660 Δ156,216 Δ335,877 Total assets 32,654,226 145,010 32,799,237 Net assets 25,828,396 Δ431,774 25,396,621

(Note) Affected Amount (1) indicates the amount affected by correction of the past tax expenses, etc., for overseas projects.

4. Corrected Financial Reports, etc., Submitted to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau as of This Date

(1) Financial Reports

116th Term (from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017)

117th Term (from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018)

(2) Quarterly Reports

117th Term, First Quarter (from April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017)

117th Term, Second Quarter (from July 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017)

117th Term, Third Quarter (from October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017)

118th Term, First Quarter (from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018)



5. Corrected Announcement of Closing, etc., Submitted as of This Date

116th Term (from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017)

117th Term (from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018)

117th Term, First Quarter (from April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017)

117th Term, Second Quarter (from July 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017)

117th Term, Third Quarter (from October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017)

118th Term, First Quarter (from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018)

