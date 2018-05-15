LONDON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Prospect Co., Ltd. (the "Company") `s Board of Directors has approved the share trading unit change and partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation.

Note

1. About share trading unit change

A. Reason:

To comply with "Action Plan for Consolidating Trading Units" announced by the Japanese stock exchanges which aims to standardizing the trading unit of domestic listed companies to 100 shares. As a listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company will change the share trading unit from 1,000 shares to 100 shares, as defined in Article 8 of the Company's current Articles of Incorporation.

B. Contents of the change: share trading unit from 1,000 shares to 100 shares

C. Effective date: October 1, 2018

2. About partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

A. Reason:

same reason as mentioned above in 1. A.

B. Contents of the amendment:

The underlined indicates the changes.

Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed changes Article 8 (Share Unit) A share unit of the Company shall comprise one thousand (1000) shares of stock. Article 8 (Share Unit) A share unit of the Company shall comprise one hundred (100) shares of stock. Supplementary Information (for transition purpose regarding share unit) The change in Article 8 (share unit) shall take effect on October 1, 2018 and the Supplementary Information shall be deleted on the same day

C. Effective date: October 1, 2018

Prospect Co., Ltd. Representative Director, President: Curtis Freeze

(Security Code: 3528, 2nd Section of TSE) Contact: Representative Director, Managing Director, Masato Tabata TEL: 03 (3470) 8411 (Main)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-co-ltd---notice-share-trading-unit-change-and-partial-amendment-to-the-articles-of-incorporation-300648521.html

SOURCE Prospect Co., Ltd