Prospect Co., Ltd - Notice: Share Trading Unit Change and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
07:59 ET
LONDON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Prospect Co., Ltd. (the "Company") `s Board of Directors has approved the share trading unit change and partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation.
Note
1. About share trading unit change
A. Reason:
To comply with "Action Plan for Consolidating Trading Units" announced by the Japanese stock exchanges which aims to standardizing the trading unit of domestic listed companies to 100 shares. As a listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company will change the share trading unit from 1,000 shares to 100 shares, as defined in Article 8 of the Company's current Articles of Incorporation.
B. Contents of the change: share trading unit from 1,000 shares to 100 shares
C. Effective date: October 1, 2018
2. About partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
A. Reason:
same reason as mentioned above in 1. A.
B. Contents of the amendment:
The underlined indicates the changes.
|
Current Articles of Incorporation
|
Proposed changes
|
Article 8 (Share Unit)
A share unit of the Company shall comprise one thousand (1000) shares of stock.
|
Article 8 (Share Unit)
A share unit of the Company shall comprise one hundred (100) shares of stock.
Supplementary Information
(for transition purpose regarding share unit)
The change in Article 8 (share unit) shall take effect on October 1, 2018 and the Supplementary Information shall be deleted on the same day
C. Effective date: October 1, 2018
|
Prospect Co., Ltd.
|
Representative Director, President: Curtis Freeze
|
(Security Code: 3528, 2nd Section of TSE)
|
Contact:
|
Representative Director, Managing Director, Masato Tabata
|
TEL:
|
03 (3470) 8411 (Main)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-co-ltd---notice-share-trading-unit-change-and-partial-amendment-to-the-articles-of-incorporation-300648521.html
SOURCE Prospect Co., Ltd
