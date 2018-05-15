Prospect Co., Ltd - Notice: Share Trading Unit Change and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Prospect Co., Ltd

07:59 ET

Prospect Co., Ltd. (the "Company") `s Board of Directors has approved the share trading unit change and partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation.

Note

1.    About share trading unit change

A.    Reason:  

To comply with "Action Plan for Consolidating Trading Units" announced by the Japanese stock exchanges which aims to standardizing the trading unit of domestic listed companies to 100 shares. As a listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company will change the share trading unit from 1,000 shares to 100 shares, as defined in Article 8 of the Company's current Articles of Incorporation.

B.    Contents of the change:     share trading unit from 1,000 shares to 100 shares

C.   Effective date:                     October 1, 2018

2.    About partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

A.    Reason:  

same reason as mentioned above in 1. A.      

B.    Contents of the amendment:

The underlined indicates the changes.

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed changes

Article 8 (Share Unit)

A share unit of the Company shall comprise one thousand (1000) shares of stock.

 

 

 

Article 8 (Share Unit)

A share unit of the Company shall comprise one hundred (100) shares of stock.

Supplementary Information

(for transition purpose regarding share unit)

The change in Article 8 (share unit) shall take effect on October 1, 2018 and the Supplementary Information shall be deleted on the same day

C.   Effective date:                     October 1, 2018

Prospect Co., Ltd.

Representative Director, President: Curtis Freeze

(Security Code: 3528, 2nd Section of TSE)

Contact:

Representative Director, Managing Director, Masato Tabata

TEL:

03 (3470) 8411 (Main)

