Prospect Farms and Radicle Science Launch Study to Scientifically Evaluate the Impact of CBD on Sleep

PROSPECT, Maine, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Farms , the premium seed-to-store wellness brand offering full-spectrum CBD products to help people and pets live well, naturally, has announced the launch of their observational study to scientifically evaluate and research the impact of CBD on sleep. In partnership with Radicle Science, led by Dr. Jeffrey Chen MD/MBA, Founder and Former Director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative , and Pelin Thorogood, President and Co-founder of the Wholistic Research and Education Foundation , the study will utilize Radicle Science's Real World Evidence (RWE) approach to better understand the impact of Prospect Farms' Dream Tincture when used nightly over the course of a month.

Rooted in transparency and authenticity, Prospect Farms products are crafted without chemicals and tested by third party labs to ensure purity and potency in order to create the best possible product to help promote better sleep. With this study, Prospect Farms will look to evaluate the impact of Prospect Farms' Dream Tincture on user reported duration and quality of sleep when taken consistently each night. Crafted from start to finish on their vertically-integrated farm in Prospect, Maine, the Dream Tincture includes full-spectrum hemp extract derived from organically-grown hemp, a blend of naturally derived terpenes, including Linalool (a component of lavender) and Myrcene, and an antioxidant rich blend of carrier oils featuring avocado, olive and grapeseed oils.

"Trust and transparency are core values at Prospect Farms. From the hemp seeds to the soil to the formulations, everything happens directly on our farm and we share details about every part of our "seed-to-store" process," says Brad Tipper, CEO of Prospect Farms. "CBD is an emerging category and we understand there is customer confusion and apprehension surrounding many of the products available in the market today. We hope our commitment to education and transparency will set a new, elevated standard for the industry, ensuring brands and products are providing customers with product information and intended benefits in a clear and digestible way. We are thrilled to partner with Radicle Science in this pursuit to advance the industry with real world data, offering transparency on how people are using and experiencing our products in their daily lives. In the end we know that for those of us struggling with sleep, it's the results that matter."

According to the National Sleep Foundation, 50-70 million Americans aren't getting enough sleep; however, at this time, there are virtually no CBD products that have gone through studies to assess their impact on sleep. Radicle's scientific team of experts worked directly with Prospect Farms to develop this real world evidence study. RWE studies such as this have the potential to advance much needed natural product research. These next generation studies can finally break barriers and be inclusive of diverse ethnicities, genders, age groups, behavioral habits as well as pre-existing health conditions. They produce the kind of data that can help us get closer to personalized medicine that is both affordable and accessible.

Radicle was founded on the idea of bringing evidence-based thinking and medical-grade research to advance natural health products. "I've personally experienced how a data-driven approach can transform entire industries," said Pelin Thorogood, Radicle Science co-founder. "It is about time we embrace that same thinking for natural health products and leverage the power of large scale rigorous health outcome data to inform smarter health and business decisions for all."

Radicle's scientific team of experts consist of doctors, researchers, biostatisticians, and data scientists at institutions including UCLA, UC San Diego, Scripps Sleep Center, Johns Hopkins and University of Washington. Radicle is working to create a world where physicians recommend natural health products as often as current western medicines. From the dawn of civilization until the 20th century, all our medicines were naturally occuring and plant based. "Radicle" is the scientific term for the first root to emerge from a plant, and Radicle Science is looking to bring western medicine back to the roots of mankind's original medicines.

Dr. Jeffrey Chen MD/MBA, Radicle Science co-founder added, "I spent my whole life becoming a physician so I could heal, only to realize our modern medicines were failing so many folks who were suffering. I co-founded Radicle Science to unlock an entirely new category of effective trusted products that were naturally occuring and affordable and accessible to all. Radicle Science is ushering in a new era of healthcare by validating the effects of natural products for the first time and we are delighted to be partnering with Prospect Farms to advance research in the CBD category."

Enrollment for the Sleep Study is open between April 14 and April 28. For more information about the sleep study or to enroll please visit: https://dreamstudy.prospectfarms.com/ .

