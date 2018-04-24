Prospect General Launches Admitted Residential Flood Product in Indiana

Flood Guard provides innovative residential flood coverage and is an alternative to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Through its sophisticated rating algorithm and user friendly online platform, Flood Guard offers affordable coverage and the ability to quote and bind coverage in just minutes. In addition, Flood Guard offers superior coverage enhancements relative to the NFIP with dwelling coverage up to $5 million and personal property coverage up to $1 million.

Flood Guard is also available in California, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and Illinois and will continue to expand into additional states through 2018.

"We realize that offering an admitted flood product requires additional regulatory approval, but our Indiana insureds and producers find real value in having an admitted product option that can replace their existing flood policy with broader coverage at a more affordable price. Indiana is our third expansion state this year, seventh state since launching the product in 2017, and we will continue to expand the program to keep up with demand in new states," said Prospect General President, Ryan O'Connor.

Flood Guard is an admitted product written through Palomar Specialty Insurance Company.

For more information on Flood Guard, please visit:

https://www.prospectgeneral.com/insurance_products/flood-guard/

About Prospect General Insurance Agency

Prospect General Insurance Agency (www.ProspectGeneral.com) is a Program Administrator formed to be an advocate for both producers and insureds. Prospect General seeks to provide modern-day solutions for traditional and emerging risks by working hand in hand with its partners to create highly desirable insurance products. The company is based in La Jolla, California, operates nationally and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Palomar Insurance Holdings.

