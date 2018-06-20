Prospect General Launches Admitted Residential Flood Product in Pennsylvania

Flood Guard provides innovative residential flood coverage and is an alternative to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Through its sophisticated rating algorithm and user friendly online platform, Flood Guard offers affordable coverage and the ability to quote and bind coverage in just minutes. In addition, Flood Guard offers superior coverage enhancements relative to the NFIP with dwelling coverage up to $5 million and personal property coverage up to $1 million.

Flood Guard is also available in California, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Illinois, and Indiana, and will continue to expand into additional states through 2018.

"Our granular rating system evaluates flood risk at the property location level and is independent of a property's NFIP designated flood zone. This helps our insureds to understand that flood risk is not binary and that there is graduated flood risk in every flood zone," said Prospect General President, Ryan O'Connor.

Flood Guard is an admitted product written through Palomar Specialty Insurance Company.

About Prospect General Insurance Agency

Prospect General Insurance Agency (www.ProspectGeneral.com) is a Program Administrator formed to be an advocate for both producers and insureds. Prospect General seeks to provide modern-day solutions for traditional and emerging risks by working hand in hand with its partners to create highly desirable insurance products. The company is based in La Jolla, California, operates nationally and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Palomar Insurance Holdings.

