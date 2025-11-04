PROSPECT HQ INTRODUCES LEADERSHIP TEAM AND OPENS COMMUNITY FOR CURRENT AND FORMER STUDENT-ATHLETES

Prospect HQ's innovative model moves beyond the transactional nature of traditional recruitment, replacing it with a transformational, human-centered approach designed to advance both individual and organizational success. The platform will begin on-boarding student athletes in December of 2025. All current and former student-athletes are invited to register now at https://prospect-hq.com/

With this announcement, the founding partners take on the following roles: Cory Carlesimo, Chief Executive Officer, Art Oswald, Chief Revenue Officer, John Von Stade, Chief Operating Officer and LeslieAnne Wade, Chief Branding Officer.

"Prospect HQ reimagines the hiring process at the intersection of culture, humanity and technology," says Carlesimo. "Our mission is summed up in six words, Aligning Hires, Elevating Cultures and Transforming Lives. We connect student-athletes to employers through the lens of cultural fit because enhancing workplace culture is the ultimate driver of performance. When employees are fulfilled and engaged, they elevate themselves and their organizations to new heights."

Carlesimo, a Philosophy major turned finance executive, built a decades-long career as a servant-leader, business builder and change agent. He spent most of his finance career at Merrill Lynch before holding similar senior leadership roles at Deutsche Bank and Susquehanna Financial Group. Carlesimo specialized in creating disruptive businesses and reimagining best-in-class franchises. Together with his wife, Carrie Shumway, Carlesimo co-founded Culture Quotient, a mission-driven consulting firm committed to elevating organizational culture and leadership. Carlesimo comes from a celebrated New York sports family— making Prospect HQ a natural step in his career journey. Carlesimo is a graduate of Fordham University.

Oswald brings over 30 years of senior leadership experience in finance, specializing in Institutional Equities and Global Markets. He built and led world-class sales teams at Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Susquehanna Financial Group. Oswald also offers valuable entrepreneurial insight from his tenure as CEO and Chairman in both the banking and internet marketing sectors. He holds an MBA from NYU Stern and a bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Fordham University.

Von Stade is a 30-year senior executive in the sports and media industries. His career launched with leadership roles at agencies Millsport and Velocity where he oversaw accounts including Verizon, USA Track and Field, Charles Schwab and Eli Lilly. In addition, Von Stade focused on business development and acquisitions. He later launched USA Today Sports Media Group for Gannett before being recognized as an a forward-thinking entrepreneur in the creation of the Caddie Network, a digital media company which is a joint venture with PGA Tour Caddies and the Women's Sports Network, the first all-women's sports cable channel with Fast Studios. He is a graduate of St. Lawrence University.

Wade is a multiple award-winning PR and marketing executive recognized for elevating the image and possibility for women in sports. After nearly 20 years as the first woman on the Chairman's senior leadership team at CBS Sports, Wade is widely trusted and frequently engaged for strategic/crisis communications services across professional and college sports and media. She has recently managed and consulted players in professional golf, collegiate conference commissioners, professional team ownership, held a senior leadership position at Endeavor's cultural marketing agency,160over90 and launched the American (Athletic) Conference brand in college sports. She is an adjunct professor of sports communications at Seton Hall University and a graduate of Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana.

"We're truly fortunate to have such a talented and experienced team at Prospect HQ. What unites our diverse group is a shared commitment to service and mentorship. We are committed to helping this next generation of student-athlete leaders and culture carriers discover their paths to purpose and fulfillment. We believe this growing community of student-athletes and employers can show the world that purpose & profit are not mutually exclusive endeavors," says Carlesimo.

Web: https://prospect-hq.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prospect-hq/

