Prospect Ridge Resources Announces Simon Ridgway as New Chairman and Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. ("Prospect Ridge") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce Simon Ridgway has joined the board of directors and has been appointed as Chairman of the board. With a well-established reputation in the mining sector, Mr. Ridgway's expertise is expected to significantly influence Prospect Ridge's strategic development.

Simon Ridgway's extensive experience includes leading Rackla Metals Inc. as CEO and Director since September 2011. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing the company within the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Since August 2017, as the CEO, President, and Director of Volcanic Gold Mines Inc., he has displayed exceptional skill in overseeing gold and silver property acquisitions and exploration.

Moreover, Mr. Ridgway has been a pivotal figure at Radius Gold Inc. from July 2004, serving as Director and Chairman. His strategic guidance has been vital in driving Radius Gold's growth, especially in mineral property acquisition and investment.

In light of Simon Ridgway's appointment as Chairman, Michael Iverson, CEO of Prospect Ridge Resources, expressed his optimism, stating, "Simon's leadership and strategic vision are exactly what Prospect Ridge needs at this juncture. His track record in the mining industry speaks volumes, and we are confident that under his chairmanship, our company will explore new horizons and achieve greater heights."

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believes the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

