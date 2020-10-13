Prospect Sports Partners Teams Up With Agape Community Sports Services To Provide Top-Notch Sports Facilities For Under-Served Children

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Sports Partners (PSP) announced today that it is teaming up with Agape Community Sports Services (Agape) to open a state-of-the-art sports park at PSP's DestinationKP, a healthy lifestyle development located in Kings Park, New York, scheduled to open in Spring 2021.

Prospect Sports Partners founded the Destination Project in an effort to develop and revitalize green spaces, parks, and recreational sports facilities with local municipalities to create healthy lifestyle infrastructure that enhances communities and fosters economic growth. Over the next decade, the Destination Project seeks to build or redevelop 100+ fields and 1,000,000+ square feet of healthy community infrastructure that positively impacts the lives of millions of people each year. PSP principal Michael Orso stated, "The Destination Project is the type of infrastructure development that our country desperately needs: one that is focused on creating a sustainable model that gives way to more green space and more healthy lifestyle opportunities for parents and children of every background. Our partnership with Agape Community Sports Services cements our commitment to this mission and its success."

Agape Community Sports Services will utilize the Sports Park at DestinationKP to give thousands of under-served children on Long Island the opportunity to participate in sports that are not usually accessible to them because of socioeconomic barriers, transportation, and/or family dynamics. The vice president of Agape Community Sports Services, Matthew Starr, said, "As youth sports in the United States continues to become increasingly privatized, the Sports Park at DestinationKP offers a landmark opportunity to ensure that children have the ability to participate in organized sports regardless of their economic background." Agape plans to work with a variety of local and national non-profit and for-profit partners to offer scholarships, work-study and internship opportunities, and other creative programing to ensure the success of this mission.

Agape has engaged one of the country's top facility management groups, Sports Facilities Management (SFM), to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Sports Park. SFM has a long history of successfully assisting in the development, operation, and optimization of more than 70 public and private sports venues for children. According to SFM's CEO Jason Clement, "DestinationKP will be a major player in the North East and the national youth sports landscape. It's funding and development team are deploying financing mechanisms that provide a unique advantage to the community and to future DestinationKP players. We are thrilled to play a key role in its operations."

The Suffolk County Economic Development Corporation, Industrial Development Agency, and the Town of Smithtown were instrumental in the creation of this project, which is expected to generate 400+ local jobs, $82 million in tax revenues over ten years, and host nearly one million people per year.

About DestinationKP: DestinationKP will feature ten state-of-the-art outdoor turf playing fields and two outdoor practice fields, all fully equipped with the latest digital cameras and LED lights. The park will also have a 65,000 square-foot indoor facility that is outfitted with a full-sized turf field, eight regulation-sized basketball courts, an eSports event center, and 10,000+ square feet of retail space. All of the outdoor and indoor fields will be modular and can be used for virtually every sport, including soccer, futsal, lacrosse, box lacrosse, flag football, tackle football, baseball, softball, field hockey, basketball, and more.

CONTACT: Deborah Young

(631) 327-7342

[email protected]

SOURCE Prospect Sports Partners

