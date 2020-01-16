Prospective bidders get early looks at Amish Acres as February auction approaches

ELKHART, Ind., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospective bidders for Amish Acres got their first looks at the property January 6 and 15, as marketing hit full swing for the auction of the Round Barn Theatre, restaurants, inn and other facilities and land. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will conduct the auction on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

"It's a real privilege to be handling the auction for this landmark, with a rich tradition of entertaining families for a half century," said Roger Diehm, vice president of the auction company.

A 19,000-square-foot building contains the 400-seat theatre, meeting house, lobby and greeting barn on four acres at the corner of US 6 and Arnott Street, with 650 feet of road frontage. That tract will be one of 13 tracts offered, with others including potential development tracts as well as the facilities used for Amish Acres.

"We could potentially have up to 13 different buyers, or someone might buy the entire property. It will just depend on how the bidding goes. Our bidding method enables people to bid on tracts that interest them most -- whether theatre, restaurant, or development land, for example," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

The 23,000-square-foot restaurant barn and loft has served over 60,000 meals annually and has an 8,000-square-foot kitchen.

Schrader personnel will be available to accommodate inspections and provide detailed information on January 25, and February 4. Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer throughout the United States and is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company

Related Links

http://www.schraderauction.com

