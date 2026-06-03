Prospector Baseball Group Adds Andy Sandler As Senior Advisor

Founder and Chairman of Temerity Baseball Joins PBG's Advisory Network

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospector Baseball Group (PBG) today announced that Andy Sandler, Founder and Chairman of Temerity Baseball, has joined the company as a Senior Advisor.

Andy Sandler, Founder and Chairman of Temerity Baseball

Sandler brings more than a decade of hands-on experience building and operating Minor League Baseball franchises. Through Temerity Baseball, he owns and operates three professional clubs — the Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A, Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate), the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Single-A, Chicago White Sox affiliate), and the Lexington Legends (Atlantic League) — and is an investor in the Tampa Bay Rays. Sandler is widely credited with transforming the Kannapolis franchise through a partnership with the City of Kannapolis that produced a state-of-the-art downtown ballpark and a broader downtown revitalization effort.

In addition to his baseball work, Sandler leads Temerity Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based family office and private investment company focused on financial services technology. He is Board Chair of Asurity Technologies and RiskExec and is a senior partner at the Mitchell Sandler law firm. He and his wife Andrea own and operate the Columbus Fury, a Major League Volleyball team. He previously founded Buckley Sandler and Treliant Risk Advisors. Sandler holds J.D. and M.B.A. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and the Wharton School of Business, an M.A. from the University of Warwick, and a B.A. from Union College.

"Andy has built something genuinely exceptional at Temerity — a family of clubs that are deeply woven into their communities and consistently run at a high level," said John Abbamondi, Co-Founder and CEO of Prospector Baseball Group. "He has been through every part of what it means to own and operate professional baseball teams, from stadium development to league governance to building fan cultures that last. We're fortunate to have his perspective as we continue to grow PBG."

"Prospector Baseball Group is doing things the right way," said Sandler. "John and the team have built an operator-led platform with genuine ambition — for their teams, their communities, and for the sport. I look forward to contributing wherever I can."

As a Senior Advisor, Sandler will work closely with PBG leadership across strategic, operational, and league-level matters.

About Prospector Baseball Group

Prospector Baseball Group (PBG) is an operator-led platform creating the most advanced and community-connected family of Minor League Baseball clubs in the U.S. Combining deep operational expertise, long-term stewardship, and cutting-edge technology, PBG empowers local leadership to strengthen club operations, enhance the fan experience, and create lasting value. PBG's model unifies locally cherished clubs under a collaborative, modern system that elevates every element of the game while emphasizing what makes each team uniquely beloved by its fans. PBG's teams include the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, International League), the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Eastern League), and the Lancaster Stormers (Atlantic League). For more information, visit www.prospectorbaseball.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Chu, 650.440.1119, [email protected]

SOURCE Prospector Baseball Group