ProspectsPLUS!® Guarantees Real Estate Agents 3 Extra Closings a Year with Scheduled Campaigns

These Sphere of Influence Marketing Campaigns were developed to automatically send real estate postcards to homeowners or renters that the agent knows personally. It allows real estate agents to choose from curated postcard templates that are designed to keep them top of mind and put something tangible in the recipients hands each month.

In addition to SOI campaigns, ProspectsPLUS!® has launched scheduled mailings for all available real estate postcards. This new feature allows agents to schedule holiday postcards, open house mailers, anniversary reminders, birthday cards, and more up to a year in advance.



To be eligible for the money back guarantee agents must schedule a one-year SOI marketing campaign that sends a minimum of 150 postcards per month. If after 6 months they do not have 1 extra closing, they can schedule a time to speak with a dedicated sphere of influence real estate expert to help ensure the success of the campaign.



If by the end of the one year campaign the agent has not generated three extra closings and has implemented the Free BusinessBASE™ tool, ProspectsPLUS!® will refund the total amount of money spent on the scheduled SOI mailing campaign.

"This type of guarantee has never been offered in the real estate marketing world says President of ProspectsPLUS!® Jim Morton. We spent years listening to what agents want and can finally give them an automated system, free resources, and an experienced support team that ensures success."

About ProspectsPLUS!®

ProspectsPLUS!® is a direct marketing company specializing in design, print, and publishing for real estate agents nationwide. With a customizable web-to-print platform agents can create a promotional piece, choose a target market, schedule mailings and ship with 100% tracking.

Contact: Lisa Gray, [email protected], (866) 405-3635

