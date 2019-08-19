Prosper Meats Offers Certified Organic, Grass-Fed Colorado Beef

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Mike Visser began experimenting with his organic farm in 2013, and in recent years decided to let cattle roam and graze on the plains in eastern Colorado. The result? Your number one trusted source for grass or corn-fed beef or certified organic grass-fed and finished beef.

Prosper Meats' products derive from a family-owned Colorado ranch that offers premium beef shipped directly to its customers in Colorado and across the nation. Prosper Meats takes pride in offering savory, natural cuts with no antibiotics or growth hormones ever.

According to Visser, his need to maintain a certified organic ranch started from his own distrust of reportedly grass-fed beef companies that import cattle from overseas.

"I don't trust other people's meat. I bought a grass-fed, local animal from a local rancher and later found out he finished it [the cow] on corn. So it wasn't grass-fed. They only put him on corn the last 90 days," he said.

At Prosper Meats, Visser assures that his certified organic, grass-fed cows are raised from birth on his very own land and only consume certified organic grass from his local farmland.

"Honesty is everything. I want to make sure our customers get exactly what they thought they were getting when they buy our beef. We follow the rules. We make sure we do everything right," Visser said.

From seed to cow, Prosper Meats works hard to ensure quality is of utmost importance every step of the way. 100% certified organic grass is fed to certified organic, grass-fed cattle after being harvested from land that has not been sprayed by harsh pesticides, weed killers, or chemicals for three years. The fencing at the ranch is chemical-free. No chemical rubs are used on the cattle and the fencing is made with 100% untreated, solid natural wood.

With acres of land for cattle to roam free, Prosper Meats also prevents disease by allowing space for the herds to graze comfortably and has a staff dedicated to making sure each cow is happy and healthy starting the day it's born. Prosper Meats is devoted to making sure customers can enjoy great tasting beef without worrying where it comes from.

About Prosper Meats

Cattle raised in Colorado pastures brings world-class flavor straight to the table at Prosper Meats. Prosper Meats is able to offer high-quality, great tasting meat not only in Colorado but across the United States. When raising cattle, Prosper Meats' belief is that the better the life of the animal, the better the meat it provides. That's part of the reason Prosper Meats has adopted a true, vertically integrated system that reaches from seed to dinner plate including home-grown grass, corn, and cattle raised with no antibiotics and no growth hormones ever. With Prosper Meats, you can enjoy great tasting, grass-fed beef from one of the leading organic beef producers in the state with over 75,000 family-owned acres where native Colorado grasses grow on an open range. Organic USDA Certified grass-fed beef from Colorado's Great Plains will make you forget everything you thought you knew about beef.

Contact

Julie Mackey | Prosper Meats

Julie.mackey@prospermeats.com

SOURCE Prosper Meats

Related Links

https://www.prospermeats.com

