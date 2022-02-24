Prosper Show Joins The Ecom Cooperative

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ecom Cooperative, an organization dedicated to helping ecommerce professionals and sellers succeed, welcomes Prosper Show as a member for 2022.

Prosper Show is the largest networking and continuing education conference for established Amazon and ecommerce sellers. Since the first Prosper Show in 2016, thought leaders and service providers across the e-commerce industry have connected with brands and sellers from across the globe to help share knowledge and experience.

Prosper Show

"We're excited to collaborate with The Ecom Cooperative to further education in the ecommerce space," says Brian Anderson, Conference Producer for Prosper Show. "By joining an organization that is free for sellers and brand owners, we feel we can advance the spirit of Prosper Show throughout the year."

With Prosper Show's membership in The Ecom Cooperative, the legacy industry conference will be able to share its amazing commitment to education and strategy for brands and sellers. Members of The Ecom Cooperative will have an additional touchpoint throughout the year by interacting with Prosper Show executives.

The founders of The Ecom Cooperative, along with service providers who are part of the organization, have expressed a great deal of excitement about this partnership.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Prosper Show as a member of The Ecom Cooperative," says Yoni Mazor, one of the latter organization's founders and CRO of Getida. "We attend Prosper Show every year, and we hope to see all of TECO's members at the show so that we can all grow and learn together."

Jason Hanan, Co-Creator of AZSellerKit, Partner at MMX Distribution & Service, and one of the founders of TECO says, "I'm excited to see what becomes of this collaboration."

David Dayon, another founder of TECO and CEO of AmazonXperts, says "Prosper 2022 is shaping up to be one of the best shows ever, and I'm looking forward to connecting with many members of TECO there. This is going to be one amazing partnership."

"Seeing what Prosper Show and The Ecom Cooperative can do to help advance the seller and brand owner community is going to be amazing, '' says Frank Acosta, CEO & Brand Strategist at Creative Percent and also a founder of The Ecom Cooperative.

"We're all here to help the community, and to grow the amount of knowledge we share, so this partnership makes a lot of sense," says Lenny Ash, a founder of TECO and also Co-Creator of AZSellerKit, and Partner at MMX Distribution & Service. "Working together will provide a lot of value to the industry."

Liz Downing, Marketing Manager of Seller Partnerships and Events at Teikametrics, Advisory Council member of Prosper Show and Board Member at TECO, says, "The value that Prosper Show and The Ecom Cooperative have to bring to the e-commerce industry in this partnership is limitless. I can't wait to see all the good that comes of this collaboration."

The Ecom Cooperative (TECO) was founded in 2020 as a community for ecommerce sellers and solution providers to connect, solve problems, and engage through high ticket giveaway events, virtual events, in-person meetups and other industry events. TECO is free to join for ecommerce sellers and brand owners. As the TECO community grows with sellers and solution providers joining it, it continues to expand the overall value to the ecommerce community.

