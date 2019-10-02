Prospera Celebrates the Success of Local Entrepreneurs

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three South Florida Hispanic small business owners were honored at the 2019 Prospera Success Stories Luncheon presented by FPL on Wednesday, September 25. The economic development, nonprofit organization hosted the event for the sixth consecutive year to recognize a few outstanding clients while raising funds for its year-round programs. The event's theme was Path to Prosperity, related to the journey embarked upon by entrepreneurs, with Prospera's assistance, to elevate their success, stability and prosperity.

At the beginning of the event, there was a reception with more than 20 exhibitors and an area for mentorship in various industries. Led by Mistress of Ceremonies and Telemundo 51 News Anchor Gloria Ordaz, the agenda included remarks by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and a special message from City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. FPL Senior Director of External Affairs Irene White represented the presenting sponsor on stage. During her remarks, she talked about the utility company's support of small businesses, the community, and the American Dream.

Nearly 450 people attended the event, including elected officials and government representatives, clients and volunteers of Prospera, business and civic leaders. During the program, Prospera leaders participated in a panel moderated by Ordaz, answering questions about the importance of the mission and funding of Prospera's programs, the services delivered to local entrepreneurs since 2011, the feasibility of entrepreneurship as a path to prosperity, and the importance of community support for Prospera.

The 2019 honorees were selected among business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs who have received Prospera services, based on business growth, excellence and economic impact. "This event allows our funders, volunteers, clients and partners to meet each other and reaffirm their commitment to small businesses and Hispanic entrepreneurship," said Prospera Regional Vice President Myrna Sonora.

The following Hispanic entrepreneurs were honored:

Gloria Martínez & Edmerson Vázquez , owners of Neo Broadband and 3Cycle

www.neobroadband.tv / www.3-cycle.net

Originally from the Dominican Republic , Gloria and Edmerson have established four businesses whose products and services complement each other to serve the needs of cable television markets in Latin America and the Caribbean . They manufacture, repair, buy, sell, recycle and manage logistics of cable television system and broadband electronic equipment. They have kept customer service, employee satisfaction and community investments at the top of their priorities. What began as a home-based business now employs over 80 people in two offices, six warehouses with over 35,000 square feet, and a combined annual sales growth averaging 25%.





www.internationalcabinetcontractors.com

This Venezuelan woman-owned business was established in 2006 and designs, manufactures, sells and installs high-end cabinets and organization systems for interior designers, carpenters and developers. They recently purchased their own building and are expanding their showroom, office and manufacturing space. Paola runs the business with help from several family members, and they currently employ 21 people. Their sales have increased annually by 10 to 15 percent and to date have exported to Costa Rica , Honduras , Venezuela , Panama , and the Caribbean .





www.goodnewsbookfair.com / www.goodnewsbookshop.com

A need to protect and offer her daughters the best inspired in Lizette the idea for her business: book fairs with age-appropriate reading material in multiple genres, including faith-filled books for kids and parents alike. Her husband Adolfo became involved to manage the business bookkeeping and operations, given the rapid growth of the business in its first three years. Currently, they host fairs across Florida , as well as Michigan , Ohio , Tennessee and New Jersey and via their website they fulfill orders from across the country. They recently hired a third full-time employee and established a second warehouse in Ohio to facilitate logistics and service to clients in other states.

The 2019 Prospera Success Stories Luncheon was made possible thanks to the generous support of the following sponsors: FPL, AT&T, Bank of America, State Farm, SunTrust, Wells Fargo, Amerant, Bank United, Iberia Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Synovus and Walt Disney World Resort.

About Prospera

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that since 1991 has specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to establish, sustain and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera has facilitated over $37 million in loans, trained over 23,000 entrepreneurs, provided business consulting to more than 8,800 entrepreneurs, and helped clients create or retain over 14,600 jobs. It has offices in Florida's central, south and west coast regions, and in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

