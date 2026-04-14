Prospera Financial Services Showcases Family Office Capabilities at Forum

Two-day event focuses on advanced strategies for UHNW clients

DALLAS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, offered a breadth of education and strategy sessions for its advisors interested in offering family office services at its Prospera Generational Wealth Forum.

The two-day event featured sessions on estate planning and wealth transfer, donor-advised funds (DAFs), tax planning for business owners and alternative investments. The forum is part of Prospera Generational Wealth, a program launched in 2024 to provide a multi-layered support team that empowers advisors to identify opportunities and design complex strategies for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients.

The Generational Wealth Platform supports a range of family office services that are easily integrated with a client's other professional service providers, including CPAs or estate attorneys, and is available in all 50 states. This forum provides the firm's UHNW advisors with a platform to gather and discuss best practices, explore emerging trends and consider new services for family office clients.

"This event allowed our advisors to share insights and learn from each other, leveraging the creative and innovative strategies and approaches others use to support their UHNW clients," said Tarah Williams, President and COO, Prospera. "We were pleased to bring together leaders from across the business valuation, estate planning and alternative investment spaces to enhance the UHNW service experience for our advisors."

Advisors heard from representatives from The Pinnacle Group, Marshall & Stevens, The Wealth Advisors Trust Company, American Endowment Foundation, and Pacific Life, along with senior executives from Prospera.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is an eight-time winner and 12-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as four-time ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA, SIPC.

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SOURCE Prospera Financial Services