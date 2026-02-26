Prospera Financial Services Announces Successful Conclusion of Service Associate University 2026

Record engagement across three days of training, technology education and networking designed to fuel practice growth

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent financial advisors, announced the successful conclusion of Service Associate University (SAU) 2026, its bi-annual training and development held in Dallas, Texas.

This year's SAU welcomed more than 60 service professionals representing Prospera's growing community of 230 financial advisors. With over $28 billion in total assets under management, Prospera continues to prioritize service professionals as essential partners in delivering an exceptional client experience.

SAU 2026 featured educational sessions including collaborative roundtables, technology trainings and operational workshops. The highlight of this agenda was the introduction of Prospera's enhanced advisor platform designed to streamline navigation, provide new state of the art technology and improve accessibility of key tools. Service associates were provided hands-on training of the tool and a unified timeline for support.

"Service associates are the driving support behind advisor success and client service excellence," said Prospera President & COO Tarah Williams. "Their commitment to refining processes and embracing new technologies directly strengthens the success of every Prospera practice. We are grateful to all attendees for their engagement and participation at SAU this year."

Through training focused on workflow efficiency, technology optimization and proactive client service, SAU continues to support Prospera's mission to empower advisors and their teams with the tools and expertise needed to grow thriving, successful business practices.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory firm, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is an eight-time winner and 12-time finalist for Wealth Management's Industry Awards as well as a four-time ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com .

Media Contacts

Donald C. Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services