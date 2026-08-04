Prospera Financial Services Welcomes Abound Advisors, with $300 Million in Client Assets, to its Network

The Texas- and California-based firm joins Prospera for shared values and boutique culture

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced that Boerne, Texas- and Redlands, California-based Abound Advisors has joined its platform.

Industry veteran Chris Palmer has more than 27 years of wealth management experience. He has served in senior roles with several top independent and bank-affiliated wealth management platforms, including more than a decade as a Senior Vice President at Merrill Lynch. He is joined by Joan Hsu, Chief Administrative Officer; Dana Palmer, Chief Operations Officer; and Amy Ochs, Director of Client Experience. The firm believes that financial planning enables clients to live on purpose and create the most fulfilling, secure, and joyful life possible.

"After spending most of my career in large institutions, I knew I needed a more personal touch that wouldn't compromise the level of service I deliver to my clients or my access to rising technologies that enable my growth," said Palmer. "It became clear that Prospera understands both the critical importance of personal relationships grounded in trust and values and the need for continuous improvement and innovation. Working with the team at Prospera gives me the right foundation to build my firm for the future."

Prospera's boutique feel is supported by its knowledgeable back-office staff and dedication to advanced technology. Prospera effectively balances sophistication with individualized client care through a 2.5:1 advisor-to-home-office ratio commitment, leadership that prioritizes advisor feedback, and $29 billion in assets under management. This ratio will not change as the firm continues to integrate advanced AI solutions to further empower advisor and firm growth.

Tarah Williams, Prospera's President and COO, added, "Chris' advisory practice has earned the trust of clients for more than 25 years by remaining focused on thoughtful planning, personal relationships, and helping families navigate important financial decisions. His approach to wealth management fits well with our culture at Prospera, and we look forward to supporting Chris and the entire Abound team for years to come."

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is an eight-time winner and thirteen-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as four-time ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA, SIPC.

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SOURCE Prospera Financial Services