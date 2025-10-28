Prospera Financial Services Welcomes Behrle | Bergin, with $200 Million in AUM, to its Platform

Team expands firm's Southern California presence

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced that Behrle | Bergin of Irvine, California, has joined its platform.

Steven Behrle and Joe Bergin, managing directors of the firm, bring more than 80 years of collective wealth management experience to their practice. Together, they deliver financial planning and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and corporate retirement plan sponsors and trustees, with a specific focus on fixed income and bond strategy.

"As we considered what we needed to continue to serve our clients, we felt that the size and strategy of Prospera positioned our firm for success," said Behrle. "We have access to incredible resources and solutions akin or better than those available at wirehouses and banks, with the personalized service of a smaller firm."

The service and tools were a major aspect of the team's choice to affiliate with Prospera, but the culture and approach to client service was the deciding factor, explained Bergin.

"We wanted to be treated in the same way as we treat our clients, with care and personalized consideration," Bergin added. "The consolidation in this industry has stripped away much of the culture that is critical to building a successful advisory firm, and we are pleased to see that Prospera values this service culture as much as we do."

Prospera effectively balances sophistication and individualized client care through a 2.5:1 advisor-to-home-office ratio commitment, leadership that prioritizes advisor feedback and $28 billion in assets under management.

Tarah Williams, President and Chief Operating Officer of Prospera, added, "Steven and Joe are exactly the kind of advisors for whom we built this platform. They have dedicated their lives to delivering meaningful, personal service to their diverse client base and need a partner who can help them continue to provide this type of hands-on wealth management in the years to come. We are honored they chose to join Prospera and look forward to working together."

