ProsperGA: A Patriotic Town Hall Forum on America's Borders & Elections

Hosted by Carolyn Ryan

Date: August 3, 2024

Venue: The Clyde Venue

Address: 223 Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401

Time: 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the public, voters, and concerned citizens are cordially invited to attend "ProsperGA", a Patriotic Town Hall forum. Learn what's really going on at our southern border and get unbiased, non-partisan analysis on the state of our elections in Georgia and across the country. This comprehensive day-long event will feature a series of insightful presentations and discussions led by distinguished speakers and industry experts.

Key topics include the influence of globalist organizations, the impact of the Chinese Communist Party, issues of illegal immigration, the importance of border security, and the current state of election integrity.

Moderator: Carolyn Ryan

Speakers Include:

Frank Gaffney : Discussing World War "Xi" (Remote)





Discussing World War "Xi" (Remote) Xi Van Fleet : Addressing the CCP and "Mao's America" (Remote)





Addressing the CCP and "Mao's America" (Remote) Todd Bensman : Presenting on US Largest Illegal Immigration Crisis





Presenting on US Largest Illegal Immigration Crisis Victor Avila : Highlighting Border Security as National Security





Highlighting Border Security as National Security Boone Cutler: Exploring Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW)





Exploring Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) Greg Stenstrom : Discussing Parallel Election





Discussing Parallel Election Mark Cook : Providing an Election Ecosystem Overview





Providing an Election Ecosystem Overview Garland Favorito & Holly Kessler : Offering Updates and Actions on Georgia Elections

Details:

A catered breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided, ensuring participants are well-fed and engaged throughout the day.





The event will include a panel of speakers with interactive Q&A sessions





The day will conclude with dinner, networking, and a closing prayer.

Schedule:

8:00 AM: Check-in and Breakfast (Prayer, National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance)

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Speakers and Workshops

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Dinner and Networking

Registration:

Limited tickets are available for this significant event. To register, please visit

www.voteyourvision.org/events registration is free!

Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel Partner Registration: https://www.hilton.com/en/book/reservation/deeplink/?ctyhocn=SAVHSHX&groupCode=CHHORF&arrivaldate=2024-08-02&departuredate=2024-08-04&cid=OM,WW,HILTONLINK,EN,DirectLink&fromId=HILTONLINKDIRECT,

Media Attendance:

Media representatives are invited to attend and cover this important forum. Please contact [email protected] for press credentials and additional information. For more information about the event, please visit www.voteyourvision.org.

Join us on August 3rd at The Clyde Venue for a day of meaningful dialogue, expert insights, and community engagement on the critical issues of border security and election integrity.

Contact Information:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.voteyourvision.org

Event Page:www.voteyourvision.org/event/prosper-ga-savannah-ga-august-3rd-2024

Venue Address: The Clyde Venue, 223 Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401

