ProsperGA: A Patriotic Town Hall Forum on America's Borders & Elections
Jul 20, 2024, 15:06 ET
Hosted by Carolyn Ryan
Date: August 3, 2024
Venue: The Clyde Venue
Address: 223 Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401
Time: 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
SAVANNAH, Ga., July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the public, voters, and concerned citizens are cordially invited to attend "ProsperGA", a Patriotic Town Hall forum. Learn what's really going on at our southern border and get unbiased, non-partisan analysis on the state of our elections in Georgia and across the country. This comprehensive day-long event will feature a series of insightful presentations and discussions led by distinguished speakers and industry experts.
Key topics include the influence of globalist organizations, the impact of the Chinese Communist Party, issues of illegal immigration, the importance of border security, and the current state of election integrity.
Moderator: Carolyn Ryan
Speakers Include:
Details:
Schedule:
8:00 AM: Check-in and Breakfast (Prayer, National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance)
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Speakers and Workshops
5:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Dinner and Networking
Registration:
Limited tickets are available for this significant event. To register, please visit
www.voteyourvision.org/events registration is free!
Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel Partner Registration: https://www.hilton.com/en/book/reservation/deeplink/?ctyhocn=SAVHSHX&groupCode=CHHORF&arrivaldate=2024-08-02&departuredate=2024-08-04&cid=OM,WW,HILTONLINK,EN,DirectLink&fromId=HILTONLINKDIRECT,
Media Attendance:
Media representatives are invited to attend and cover this important forum. Please contact [email protected] for press credentials and additional information. For more information about the event, please visit www.voteyourvision.org.
Join us on August 3rd at The Clyde Venue for a day of meaningful dialogue, expert insights, and community engagement on the critical issues of border security and election integrity.
Contact Information:
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.voteyourvision.org
Event Page:www.voteyourvision.org/event/prosper-ga-savannah-ga-august-3rd-2024
Venue Address: The Clyde Venue, 223 Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401
