Prospering Cannabis Companies Attract a Growing Workforce

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, different countries have needs for different professions. For instance, the U.S. is seeing a growing demand for application software developers, medical service managers, registered nurses, and construction laborers. The demand for those specific job fields is high, but it does not necessarily mean that employers will hire those who do not meet stringent criteria. The U.S. economy created a total of 2.7 million jobs in 2018, nevertheless, those specific fields are still lacking adequate employment. The tightening job market and increasing demand for experience and qualifications have made job searching difficult for those seeking employment. On the other hand, the cannabis industry is thriving and according to a report by Leafly and Whitney Economics, the cannabis industry totaled 211,000 jobs at the end of 2018. However, cannabis-related job additions are not included in the Bureau of Labor Statistics because the plant remains classified as a Schedule 1 drug at the federal level, meaning that the overall U.S. job count could be significantly higher if cannabis-related employment was included. As legalization continues to accelerate in the U.S., more jobs are expected to be created to meet the ever-growing consumer demand. According to data compiled by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market is expected to reach USD 146.4 Billion by 2025. Furthermore, the market is projected to register a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period. Blueberries Medical Corp. (OTC: BBRRF) (CSE: BBM), PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PHCEF) (TSX-V: PCLO), Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTC: KHRNF) (TSX-V: KHRN), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA)

The report highlighted that job growth increased from 21% in 2017 to 44% in 2018 within the U.S. While the U.S. market accounts for a majority of the global cannabis market share, other countries are swiftly moving towards adopting cannabis legislation as well. The U.S. is the largest recreational market, which means that jobs such as budtenders and retail operators are available. Moreover, jobs such as distributors and cultivators will be in demand as they will be able to both grow and distribute the product within the same country, depending on licensing and regulatory agreements. Specifically, the Latin American region is seeing an increasing demand for jobs related to the cannabis industry as companies are attracted to the LATAM region because of its cheaper operation costs when opposed to North American or Europen markets. Cultivation and distribution jobs are also growing within the region to meet the demand of potentially 4.6 million patients by 2028, according to Prohibition Partners. Countries such as Colombia, Chile, and Uruguay are especially expected to thrive in the accelerating cannabis industry. "As the cannabis industry becomes more legitimate, more and more professional roles will be in demand to help businesses comply with tax laws and regulations and scale into larger markets," according to a report by Glassdoor.

Blueberries Medical Corp. (OTCQB: BBRRF) (CSE: BBM) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: BBM). Earlier this month, the Company announced the, "appointment of Eduardo Molinari, a former executive of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) ("Abbott") and AbbVie Ltd. (NYSE: ABBV) ("AbbVie") as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Molinari will lead the development and implementation of the Company's marketing strategies, directing these initiatives in the local and international markets.

Dr Patricio Stocker, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "We are proud to welcome Mr. Molinari to our management team. Eduardo is a highly successful pharmaceutical industry executive as most recently demonstrated through his development of very successful marketing strategies at Abbott and AbbVie in Latin America. This experience along with his deep relationships will be a tremendous asset for us. Blueberries will continue to add world-class senior executives to its management team in an effort to capture a leadership share of the Latin American and international medical cannabis industry."

Mr. Molinari stated "I am excited to join Blueberries as the company continues to execute on their unique business model. The combination of world-class management, strategic Latin American facilities and global partnerships presents a very compelling opportunity. I'm eager to leverage my experience and relationships to contribute to the company's long-term success in the international marketplace."

Mr. Molinari has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held executive leadership positions in countries across Latin America, most recently VP Region North – Latin America of AbbVie until December 2018. In 2012, when Abbott spun out it's pharmaceutical business to form AbbVie, Mr. Molinari left Abbott to establish AbbVie in Latin America where he played a key role in the growth of the company in the region. His business expertise is combined with deep experience in R&D both in academia at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago and in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Molinari has shown continued growth as a leader in the industry with a commitment to bringing healthcare solutions to patients globally.

Mr. Molinari has been granted options (the 'Options') to purchase up to 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share.

About Blueberries Medical Corp: Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries' combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Blueberries Medical Corp. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3bSqNqm9NM

Additionally, Check out The Latest "Behind the Buzz" Show: Featuring Blueberries Medical Corp. COO, Camilo Villalbainterviewed on Wall Street: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUGpLFOCtAc&t=

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PHCEF) (TSX-V: PCLO) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo Ltd. recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2018. PharmaCielo Ltd. Chief Executive Officer David Attard commented on the Company's continuing progress. "PharmaCielo has been structured with a singular strategic objective in mind – to be a dominant global supplier of both branded and white-labelled refined cannabis oil for large global distribution channels. We have the product consistency and quality, reliability of supply and structural cost advantage that will enable us to provide the customized extracts that the global market is looking for, making us very well positioned to become a dominant global cannabis oil supplier," said Dr. Delon Human, PharmaCielo's Global Head of Health and Innovation. "We have recently expanded our Medical and Scientific Advisory Board, adding a group of top global medical researchers and scientists, to enhance our product development strategy and quickly bring high-quality, customized products to market. Our team has decades of collective experience both selling into these channels and running the very global enterprises currently expressing increased interest and demand."

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQB: KHRNF) (TSX-V: KHRN) is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron Life Sciences Corp. recently announced that the Company had signed an LOI with Copservir Ltda., Colombia's largest pharmacy chain, to distribute Khiron's medical cannabis products across the country. The companies have agreed to initial discounting and commercial fees and will work towards establishing a definitive commercial contract and detailed distribution plan to begin sales in the second half of 2019. On completion of the agreement, Khiron will have established a compliant and secure distribution platform for its medical products across Colombia, starting with its custom-made pharmacy compound strategy. Copservir's extensive brick-and-mortar presence, virtual channel and distribution capability will allow Khiron to offer patients across the country the option for pick-up or home delivery of their medical cannabis formulations. Coupled with Khiron's ongoing medical education platform to educate and engage doctors and physicians across the country, this distribution strategy will allow Khiron to reach more patients in a safe, compliant and innovative matter. Alvaro Torres, Khiron Chief Executive Officer and Director commented, "The proposed agreement with Copservir Ltda. represents a significant development for Khiron, offering the opportunity to leverage our first mover advantage to distribute medical cannabis products across Colombia and service the more than 5 million potential patients in the country. We also view Copservir entering the medical cannabis market as a milestone validation of the market opportunity in Colombia. By offering a platform that makes it easier for patients to access their formulations in a compliant and safe manner, Khiron establishes a leadership position in the medical cannabis market in Colombia."

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Abbott recently announced that Regional Medical Laboratory, Inc. (RML) will use the company's most advanced technology, Alinity ci-series, to conduct diagnostic testing for millions of patients. RML, part of the Ascension network, which is the largest non-profit health system in the U.S., performs diagnostics testing for more than 2.4 million patients through hospital systems in Texas, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Kansas and Tennessee. Diagnostic testing plays an important role in many aspects of healthcare, guiding 70% of critical clinical decisions. Alinity's innovative design provides fast, accurate testing in a smaller footprint that can improve diagnostic testing and increase the potential for RML to impact healthcare. The installation of Alinity in RML facilities will include a custom automation line, which will eliminate many manual procedures, freeing up time for the lab to focus on activity that supports patient care. "We know that health systems are facing significant challenges including pressure to perform testing as efficiently as possible with limited staff and space," said Jeremy Schubert, Divisional Vice President of U.S. commercial operations, diagnostics products, Abbott. "We look forward to bringing Alinity to RML and working together to advance their capabilities and deliver better healthcare performance for health systems in the region."

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) develops and markets high-value food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for a healthier diet. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. recently announced that the Company will apply its expertise to a new crop: cannabis. With the establishment of Arcadia Specialty Genomics™, the Company is dedicating a first-of-its-kind strategic business unit to the optimization and standardization of cannabis plant content, quality, climate resiliency and yield. Arcadia Specialty Genomics intends to conduct its business only in federal and state markets in which its activities are legal. With a fifteen-year track record of agricultural innovation, Arcadia Biosciences has brought new and beneficial crop traits to market through its advanced, proprietary approach to plant breeding and gene editing. With products such as GoodWheat™ flour and SONOVA® GLA safflower, the Company is an industry leader in the development of high-value food ingredients and nutritional oils that meet consumer demands and improve crop outcomes for farmers. Now, the Company will apply its expertise to the burgeoning cannabis industry, with an initial focus on the hemp market. Chief Financial Officer Matt Plavan has been appointed the President of Arcadia Specialty Genomics. "Within the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry, we see enormous opportunity in – and demand for – improved plant quality, productivity, consistency and resilience, said Raj Ketkar, president and Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia Biosciences. "With this new operating unit, Arcadia Specialty Genomics, we are uniquely qualified as a proven crop improvement company equipped to address the legacy challenges facing a plant that until recently was largely grown unlawfully." Ketkar added, "I can think of no one better than Matt Plavan, an industry veteran with a track record of leading transformational market pivots, to lead our new strategic business unit."

