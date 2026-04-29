PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS

Completed the merger of American Bank Holding Corporation on January 1, 2026

Completed the merger of Southwest Bancshares, Inc. on February 1, 2026

Net income of $116.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16 for first quarter 2026; excluding merger related expenses of $42.5 million, net income was $149.9 million (1) and diluted earnings per share were $1.50 (1)

First quarter net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 3.51% compared to 3.30% for fourth quarter 2025

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $3.354 billion or 16.4% during first quarter 2026

Deposits increased $4.150 billion or 14.6% during first quarter 2026

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $421.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.61% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.33% of first quarter average interest-earning assets

Completed core system conversion in February 2026

Received all necessary regulatory approvals for the pending merger of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Named in Forbes' 2026 America's Best Banks and is ranked among "America's Best Regional Banks" by Newsweek in 2026

HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $116.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with $130.2 million for the same period in 2025. Net income per diluted common share was $1.16 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with $1.37 for the same period in 2025. On January 1, 2026, American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "American Merger"), and on February 1, 2026, Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Southwest Merger", and together with the American Merger, the "Mergers"). During the first quarter of 2026, Prosperity incurred merger related expenses of $42.5 million, or $0.34(1)per diluted common share. Excluding these charges, net income was $149.9(1) million and earnings per diluted common share was $1.50(1) for the first quarter of 2026. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2026, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $3.354 billion or 16.4%, and deposits increased $4.150 billion or 14.6%, with both increases primarily due to the Mergers. The annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.10%. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.33% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.

"The first quarter of 2026 was impactful for the company and I am excited to announce that during the quarter we completed the merger of American Bank Holding Corporation on January 1, 2026, completed the merger of Southwest Bancshares, Inc. on February 1, 2026 and announced the merger of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. on January 28, 2026, for which we have now received all necessary regulatory approvals and expect to complete on July 1, 2026. Additionally, we completed a core system conversion in February," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We and others believe that Prosperity is doing the right thing. Prosperity has been ranked as one of Forbes America's Best Banks for 2026, and since the list's inception in 2010, was ranked in the Top 10 for 14 consecutive years. Prosperity has also been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Best Regional Banks" and was ranked 15th in S&P Global Market Intelligence's "Top 50 US Public Bank Ranking" for 2025," continued Zalman.

"In an effort to continue to enhance shareholder value, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 837,000 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.15 per share for a total of $57.1 million during the first quarter of 2026," added Zalman.

"Texas and Oklahoma continue to benefit from strong economies and are home to 57 Fortune 500 headquartered companies. Texas also benefits from diversification in various industries, including energy (oil, gas, renewables), technology, manufacturing, trade/logistics (major ports), healthcare and finance. Further, its business-friendly environment, no state income tax, population growth that support spending and workforce expansion and key role in trade and cross-border commerce position it well for 2026 and the future," stated Zalman.

"While Texas continues to outperform the Unites States on output growth, the labor market has cooled after years of expansion. The growth in 2026 is expected to be steady, although the state's size, diversity and policy advantages position it well for a rebound," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net income was $116.3 million(2) or $1.16 per diluted common share compared with $130.2 million(3) or $1.37 per diluted common share for the same period in 2025. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $116.3 million(2) or $1.16 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $139.9 million(4) or $1.49 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2026 were impacted by the Mergers and merger related expenses of $42.5 million. Excluding these charges, net income was $149.9(1) million and earnings per diluted common share was $1.50(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were 1.10%, 5.70% and 10.59%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2026, were 1.42%(1), 7.35%(1) and 13.65%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 59.16%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 47.58%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $321.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $265.4 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $55.8 million or 21.0%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with 3.14% for the same period in 2025. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $46.2 million or 16.8% to $321.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $275.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with 3.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The change for both periods were primarily due to the repricing of assets and the impact of the Mergers.

Noninterest income was $46.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $41.3 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $5.2 million or 12.5%. Noninterest income was $46.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $42.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million or 8.6%. The change for both periods was primarily due to the Mergers.

Noninterest expense was $217.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $140.3 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $77.0 million. Noninterest expense was $217.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $138.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $78.6 million. The change for both periods was primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses of $42.5 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of American operations and two months of Southwest operations.

Balance Sheet Information

Prosperity had $43.619 billion in total assets at March 31, 2026, an increase of $4.855 billion or 12.5%, compared with $38.765 billion at March 31, 2025. Linked quarter total assets increased by $5.156 billion or 13.4% compared with $38.463 billion at December 31, 2025. Total assets increased primarily due to the Mergers.

Loans were $25.288 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $3.310 billion or 15.1% from $21.978 billion at March 31, 2025. Linked quarter loans increased $3.483 billion or 16.0% from $21.805 billion at December 31, 2025. Loans increased primarily due to the Mergers. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $23.855 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $20.920 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.935 billion or 14.0%, and compared with $20.501 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $3.354 billion or 16.4%.

Deposits were $32.633 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $4.606 billion or 16.4%, from $28.027 billion at March 31, 2025. Linked quarter deposits increased $4.150 billion or 14.6% from $28.482 billion at December 31, 2025. Deposits increased primarily due to the Mergers.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $122.1 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2026, compared with $81.4 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2025 and $150.8 million or 0.46% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $421.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared with $386.7 million at March 31, 2025 and $371.4 million at December 31, 2025. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $383.8 million or 1.52% of total loans at March 31, 2026, compared with $349.1 million or 1.59% of total loans at March 31, 2025 and $333.7 million or 1.53% of total loans at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased during the first quarter of 2026 due to the Mergers, of which $47.5 million was attributable to the American Merger and $43.9 million was attributable to the Southwest Merger. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.61%(1) at March 31, 2026, compared with 1.67%(1) at March 31, 2025 and 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs were $41.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and net charge-offs of $5.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs for the first quarter 2026 included a $33.8 million increase in net charge-offs for commercial and industrial loans. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2026 included $2.0 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $49.0 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the Mergers. Further, $2.0 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.60 per share to be paid on July 1, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 26, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.87 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2027, at the discretion of management. Under its 2026 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 837,000 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.15 per share for a total of $57.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Pending Acquisition of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

On January 28, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares and Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") jointly announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), which provides that Stellar, the parent company of Stellar Bank ("Stellar Bank"), will merge with and into Prosperity Bancshares, and Stellar Bank will merge with and into Prosperity Bank. Stellar Bank operates 52 banking offices in greater Houston and Beaumont, Texas and surrounding areas.

Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, Prosperity Bancshares will issue 0.3803 shares of its common stock and $11.36 in cash for each outstanding share of Stellar common stock. Based on Prosperity Bancshares' closing price of $72.90 on January 27, 2026, the total consideration was valued at approximately $2.002 billion. Prosperity has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stellar and Stellar Bank, and the transaction is expected to be completed on or about July 1, 2026, subject to approval by Stellar shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions set for in the Merger Agreement.

Acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc.

On February 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of Southwest and its wholly owned subsidiary Texas Partners, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Partners operated 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,094,974 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock in the first quarter of 2026. This resulted in goodwill of $134.1 million as of March 31, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $33.8 million of core deposit intangibles as of March 31, 2026.

Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation

On January 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of American and its wholly owned subsidiary American Bank, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. American Bank operated 18 banking offices and two loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,439,938 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock in the first quarter of 2026. This resulted in goodwill of $185.0 million as of March 31, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $31.1 million of core deposit intangibles as of March 31, 2026.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2026 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7638209.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $43.619 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 312 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 36 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 61 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 28 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene; Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area; 18 in the Central, South Texas and San Antonio areas doing business as American Bank and 11 in the San Antonio area doing business as Texas Partners Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, statements regarding the proposed transaction between Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ("Prosperity") and Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar"); future financial and operating results; benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction; future opportunities for Prosperity; the issuance of common stock of Prosperity contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and between Prosperity and Stellar (the "Merger Agreement"); the expected timing of the closing of the proposed transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transaction considering the various closing conditions and any other statements about future expectations that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about Prosperity, Stellar and their respective subsidiaries or related to the proposed transaction between Prosperity and Stellar and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in such statements.

These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's and Stellar's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's and Stellar's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's and Stellar's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's and Stellar's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's and Stellar's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of the control of Prosperity and Stellar, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Many possible events or factors could adversely affect the future financial results and performance of Prosperity, Stellar or the combined company and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) the risk that the cost savings and synergies from the proposed transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption to Prosperity's and Stellar's businesses as a result of the announcements and pendency of the proposed transaction, (3) the risk that the integration of Stellar's businesses and operations into Prosperity will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, or that Prosperity is otherwise unable to successfully integrate Stellar's business into its own, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (4) the failure to obtain the necessary approval by the shareholders of Stellar, (5) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the proposed transaction, (6) the failure of the closing conditions in the Merger Agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the proposed transaction or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (7) the dilution caused by the issuances of additional shares of Prosperity's common stock in the proposed transaction, (8) the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (9) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be currently pending or later instituted against Prosperity before or after the proposed transaction, or against Stellar, (10) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and (11) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and other factors that may affect future results of Prosperity and Stellar. Prosperity and Stellar disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors are discussed in the respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by Prosperity or Stellar and in other filings made by Prosperity and Stellar with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time.

Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Prosperity has filed with the SEC a registration statement (the "Registration Statement") on Form S-4 (File No. 333-294882) to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of Stellar in connection with the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement includes a prospectus of Prosperity and a proxy statement of Stellar (the "proxy statement/prospectus"), which has been sent to the shareholders of Stellar in connection with the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement was declared effective on April 21, 2026, at which time Prosperity filed a final prospectus and Stellar filed a definitive proxy statement. The mailing of the proxy statement/prospectus to Stellar shareholders commenced on April 23, 2026. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that may be filed by Prosperity or Stellar with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE PROXY/STATEMENT PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders may obtain the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents that are filed with the SEC by Prosperity or Stellar, as applicable, free of charge from the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov or through the investor relations section of Prosperity's website at https://www.prosperitybankusa.com/investor-relations/ or Stellar's website at https://ir.stellar.bank.

Participants in the Solicitation

Prosperity, Stellar and certain of their directors and executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Stellar's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Prosperity and their ownership of Prosperity common stock is contained in the definitive proxy statement for Prosperity's 2026 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Prosperity Annual Meeting Proxy Statement"), which was filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, including under the headings "Item 1. Election of Directors," "Corporate Governance," "Executive Compensation and Other Matters," "Item 3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation," and "Beneficial Ownership of Common Stock by Management of the Company and Principal Shareholders." Information about the directors and executive officers of Stellar and their ownership of Stellar common stock is contained in Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 of Stellar (the "Stellar 10-K/A"), which was filed with the SEC on April 17, 2026. Additional information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the shareholders of Stellar in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed transaction filed with the SEC. To the extent holdings of securities by potential participants (or the identity of such participants) have changed since the information printed in the Prosperity Annual Meeting Proxy Statement or the Stellar 10-K/A, such information has been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Forms 3 and 4 filed with the SEC, as applicable. Free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed transaction and free copies of the other SEC filings to which reference is made in this paragraph may be obtained from the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov or through the investor relations section of Prosperity's website at https://www.prosperitybankusa.com/investor-relations/ or Stellar's website at https://ir.stellar.bank.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or an invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.





(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.7 million and merger related provision for credit losses of $42.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 21,925



$ 14,155



$ 11,297



$ 6,004



$ 9,764

Loans held for investment



23,832,909





20,486,415





20,738,294





20,903,944





20,909,913

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,433,152





1,304,798





1,278,178





1,287,440





1,057,893

Total loans



25,287,986





21,805,368





22,027,769





22,197,388





21,977,570

































Investment securities(A)



11,951,591





10,613,425





10,232,462





10,608,104





10,792,731

Federal funds sold



209





217





210





197





221

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(383,840)





(333,742)





(339,626)





(346,084)





(349,101)

Cash and due from banks



1,547,967





1,747,511





1,766,115





1,304,993





1,694,637

Goodwill



3,822,283





3,503,127





3,503,127





3,503,127





3,503,127

Core deposit intangibles, net



111,243





51,605





55,194





58,796





62,406

Other real estate owned



13,257





13,296





13,750





7,874





8,012

Fixed assets, net



429,775





383,449





378,776





374,602





373,273

Other assets



838,712





679,169





692,692





708,355





701,799

Total assets

$ 43,619,183



$ 38,463,425



$ 38,330,469



$ 38,417,352



$ 38,764,675

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,580,920



$ 9,467,911



$ 9,522,028



$ 9,426,657



$ 9,675,915

Interest-bearing deposits



22,051,836





19,014,573





18,260,066





18,046,754





18,350,884

Total deposits



32,632,756





28,482,484





27,782,094





27,473,411





28,026,799

Other borrowings



2,200,000





1,950,000





2,400,000





2,900,000





2,700,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



176,099





201,216





185,797





183,572





216,086

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



76,186





—





—





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646

Other liabilities



288,645





175,939





259,994





222,987





267,083

Total liabilities



35,411,332





30,847,285





30,665,531





30,817,616





31,247,614

Shareholders' equity(B)



8,207,851





7,616,140





7,664,938





7,599,736





7,517,061

Total liabilities and equity

$ 43,619,183



$ 38,463,425



$ 38,330,469



$ 38,417,352



$ 38,764,675







(A) Includes $44, ($375), ($1,987), ($1,657) and ($1,374) in unrealized gain (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. (B) Includes $35, ($296), ($1,570), ($1,309) and ($1,085) in after-tax unrealized gain (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended







Mar 31,

2026



Dec 31,

2025



Sep 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Income Statement Data































Interest income:































Loans

$ 361,756



$ 321,516



$ 329,445



$ 325,490



$ 319,023



Securities(C)



70,531





56,767





58,207





57,836





57,886



Federal funds sold and other earning assets



9,488





8,364





10,455





9,438





15,896



Total interest income



441,775





386,647





398,107





392,764





392,805





































Interest expense:































Deposits



104,237





94,625





95,965





93,790





95,597



Other borrowings



14,783





16,028





27,613





30,101





30,492



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



902





1,041





1,094





1,151





1,334



Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



703





—





—





—





—



Total interest expense



120,625





111,694





124,672





125,042





127,423



Net interest income



321,150





274,953





273,435





267,722





265,382



Provision for credit losses



—





—





—





—





—



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



321,150





274,953





273,435





267,722





265,382





































Noninterest income:































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



10,867





9,715





9,805





8,885





9,147



Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



9,483





9,462





9,446





9,761





8,739



Service charges on deposit accounts



8,680





7,618





7,317





7,645





7,408



Trust income



4,922





3,662





3,526





3,859





3,601



Mortgage income



1,280





954





931





965





1,009



Brokerage income



1,568





1,570





1,328





1,225





1,262



Bank owned life insurance income



2,598





2,117





2,111





1,985





2,115



Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



318





35





3





1,414





(235)



Other noninterest income



6,758





7,647





6,771





7,243





8,255



Total noninterest income



46,474





42,780





41,238





42,982





41,301





































Noninterest expense:































Salaries and benefits



109,211





88,384





87,949





87,296





89,476



Net occupancy and equipment



10,654





9,379





9,395





9,168





9,146



Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



18,114





12,621





12,515





12,056





11,422



Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



6,041





1,600





5,198





5,508





5,789



Core deposit intangibles amortization



5,259





3,588





3,602





3,610





3,641



Depreciation



5,548





5,155





4,966





4,779





4,774



Communications



3,834





3,528





3,480





3,507





3,473



Other real estate expense



341





219





314





204





140



Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(41)





109





(81)





(222)





(30)



Merger related expenses



42,516





268





62





—





—



Other noninterest expense



15,810





13,861





11,235





12,659





12,470



Total noninterest expense



217,287





138,712





138,635





138,565





140,301



Income before income taxes



150,337





179,021





176,038





172,139





166,382



Provision for income taxes



34,070





39,114





38,482





36,984





36,157



Net income available to common shareholders

$ 116,267



$ 139,907



$ 137,556



$ 135,155



$ 130,225









(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, $4,926, and $5,027 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended





Mar 31,

2026



Dec 31,

2025



Sep 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025

































Profitability





























Net income (D) (E)

$ 116,267



$ 139,907



$ 137,556



$ 135,155



$ 130,225

































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.16



$ 1.49



$ 1.45



$ 1.42



$ 1.37

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.16



$ 1.49



$ 1.45



$ 1.42



$ 1.37

































Return on average assets (F) (J)



1.10 %



1.49 %



1.44 %



1.41 %



1.34 % Return on average common equity (F) (J)



5.70 %



7.30 %



7.18 %



7.13 %



6.94 % Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)



10.59 %



13.61 %



13.43 %



13.44 %



13.23 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.51 %



3.30 %



3.24 %



3.18 %



3.14 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)



59.16 %



43.66 %



44.06 %



44.80 %



45.71 %































Liquidity and Capital Ratios





























Equity to assets



18.82 %



19.80 %



20.00 %



19.78 %



19.39 % Common equity tier 1 capital



15.44 %



17.55 %



17.53 %



17.10 %



16.92 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.44 %



17.55 %



17.53 %



17.10 %



16.92 % Total risk-based capital



16.69 %



18.80 %



18.78 %



18.35 %



18.17 % Tier 1 leverage capital



11.22 %



11.93 %



11.90 %



11.62 %



11.20 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



10.77 %



11.63 %



11.81 %



11.58 %



11.23 %































Other Data





























Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share





























Basic



99,825





94,044





95,093





95,277





95,266

Diluted



99,825





94,044





95,093





95,277





95,266

Period end shares outstanding



100,835





93,058





94,993





95,277





95,258

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.60



$ 0.60



$ 0.58



$ 0.58



$ 0.58

Book value per common share

$ 81.40



$ 81.84



$ 80.69



$ 79.76



$ 78.91

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 42.39



$ 43.64



$ 43.23



$ 42.38



$ 41.48

































Common Stock Market Price





























High

$ 77.20



$ 73.90



$ 75.44



$ 74.56



$ 82.75

Low

$ 63.20



$ 61.07



$ 64.27



$ 61.57



$ 68.96

Period end closing price

$ 67.18



$ 69.11



$ 66.35



$ 70.24



$ 71.37

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



4,429





3,941





3,937





3,921





3,898

Number of banking centers



312





283





283





283





284







(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:







Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025 Loan discount accretion

















Purchased seasoned loans ("PS loans") $2,562

$2,926

$2,242

$2,486

$2,615 PCD $1,186

$205

$613

$638

$677 Securities net accretion $1,573

$342

$1,475

$409

$705 Time deposits amortization $(699)

$(1)

$(1)

$(2)

$(9)





(E) Using effective tax rate of 22.7%, 21.8%, 21.9%, 21.5% and 21.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025



Mar 31, 2025







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(L) Interest-earning assets:





















































Loans held for sale

$ 15,800



$ 238



6.11 %

$ 11,077



$ 175



6.27 %



$ 7,570



$ 127



6.80 %



Loans held for investment



23,469,020





344,596



5.95 %



20,603,235





302,679



5.83 %





20,959,226





305,068



5.90 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,207,793





16,922



5.68 %



1,258,036





18,662



5.89 %





876,086





13,828



6.40 %



Total loans



24,692,613





361,756



5.94 %



21,872,348





321,516



5.83 %





21,842,882





319,023



5.92 %



Investment securities



11,469,762





70,531



2.49 % (M)

10,378,696





56,767



2.17 %

(M)

11,017,400





57,886



2.13 %

(M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,026,015





9,488



3.75 %



830,926





8,364



3.99 %





1,443,220





15,896



4.47 %



Total interest-earning assets



37,188,390





441,775



4.82 %



33,081,970





386,647



4.64 %





34,303,502





392,805



4.64 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(330,133)















(337,892)

















(350,715)















Noninterest-earning assets



5,361,351















4,921,850

















5,004,291















Total assets

$ 42,219,608













$ 37,665,928















$ 38,957,078







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,266,423



$ 13,993



0.91 %

$ 4,812,342



$ 9,088



0.75 %



$ 5,224,796



$ 9,019



0.70 %



Savings and money market deposits



10,583,184





50,719



1.94 %



9,054,281





44,771



1.96 %





9,007,286





45,645



2.06 %



Certificates and other time deposits



4,830,369





39,525



3.32 %



4,519,742





40,766



3.58 %





4,426,521





40,933



3.75 %



Other borrowings



1,620,556





14,783



3.70 %



1,595,652





16,028



3.99 %





2,776,667





30,492



4.45 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



177,719





902



2.06 %



185,289





1,041



2.23 %





217,945





1,334



2.48 %



Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



63,673





703



4.48 %



—





—





—





—





—





—



Total interest-bearing liabilities



23,541,924





120,625



2.08 % (N)

20,167,306





111,694



2.20 %

(N)

21,653,215





127,423



2.39 %

(N)























































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,260,022















9,543,581

















9,504,540















Allowance for credit losses on off- balance sheet credit exposures



38,070















37,646

















37,646















Other liabilities



218,810















248,593

















255,876















Total liabilities



34,058,826















29,997,126

















31,451,277















Shareholders' equity



8,160,782















7,668,802

















7,505,801















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 42,219,608













$ 37,665,928















$ 38,957,078







































































Net interest income and margin







$ 321,150



3.50 %







$ 274,953



3.30 %









$ 265,382



3.14 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









575















514

















587









Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 321,725



3.51 %







$ 275,467



3.30 %









$ 265,969



3.14 %









(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,829, $4,668, and $5,027 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.45%, 1.49% and 1.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025

YIELD TREND (O)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

6.11 %



6.27 %



6.64 %



6.79 %



6.80 % Loans held for investment

5.95 %



5.83 %



5.90 %



5.88 %



5.90 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

5.68 %



5.89 %



6.31 %



6.34 %



6.40 % Total loans

5.94 %



5.83 %



5.92 %



5.91 %



5.92 % Investment securities (P)

2.49 %



2.17 %



2.19 %



2.13 %



2.13 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

3.75 %



3.99 %



4.44 %



4.50 %



4.47 % Total interest-earning assets

4.82 %



4.64 %



4.71 %



4.66 %



4.64 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.91 %



0.75 %



0.76 %



0.74 %



0.70 % Savings and money market deposits

1.94 %



1.96 %



2.07 %



2.05 %



2.06 % Certificates and other time deposits

3.32 %



3.58 %



3.60 %



3.59 %



3.75 % Other borrowings

3.70 %



3.99 %



4.42 %



4.44 %



4.45 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.06 %



2.23 %



2.32 %



2.37 %



2.48 % Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures

4.48 %



—





—





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.08 %



2.20 %



2.39 %



2.38 %



2.39 %





























Net Interest Margin

3.50 %



3.30 %



3.23 %



3.18 %



3.14 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.51 %



3.30 %



3.24 %



3.18 %



3.14 %





(O) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, $4,926 and $5,027 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 15,800



$ 11,077



$ 8,371



$ 9,813



$ 7,570

Loans held for investment



23,469,020





20,603,235





20,851,896





20,907,400





20,959,226

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,207,793





1,258,036





1,217,579





1,179,307





876,086

Total loans



24,692,613





21,872,348





22,077,846





22,096,520





21,842,882

































Investment securities



11,469,762





10,378,696





10,530,807





10,867,856





11,017,400

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,026,015





830,926





934,318





841,933





1,443,220

Total interest-earning assets



37,188,390





33,081,970





33,542,971





33,806,309





34,303,502

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(330,133)





(337,892)





(343,872)





(348,310)





(350,715)

Cash and due from banks



391,668





311,541





291,809





294,379





326,066

Goodwill



3,718,640





3,503,127





3,503,127





3,503,127





3,503,128

Core deposit intangibles, net



50,089





53,553





56,956





60,739





64,293

Other real estate



14,690





14,004





11,533





8,749





7,105

Fixed assets, net



423,530





380,254





377,680





374,486





374,448

Other assets



762,734





659,371





689,659





691,735





729,251

Total assets

$ 42,219,608



$ 37,665,928



$ 38,129,863



$ 38,391,214



$ 38,957,078

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,260,022



$ 9,543,581



$ 9,451,153



$ 9,508,845



$ 9,504,540

Interest-bearing demand deposits



6,266,423





4,812,342





4,656,452





4,807,864





5,224,796

Savings and money market deposits



10,583,184





9,054,281





8,977,585





8,944,897





9,007,286

Certificates and other time deposits



4,830,369





4,519,742





4,422,996





4,366,510





4,426,521

Total deposits



31,939,998





27,929,946





27,508,186





27,628,116





28,163,143

Other borrowings



1,620,556





1,595,652





2,480,435





2,717,583





2,776,667

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



177,719





185,289





187,462





194,577





217,945

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



63,673





—





—





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



38,070





37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646

Other liabilities



218,810





248,593





258,156





227,002





255,876

Shareholders' equity



8,160,782





7,668,802





7,657,978





7,586,290





7,505,801

Total liabilities and equity

$ 42,219,608



$ 37,665,928



$ 38,129,863



$ 38,391,214



$ 38,957,078



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025

Period End Balances





































































































Loan Portfolio

















































Commercial and industrial

$ 2,759,190



10.9 %

$ 1,864,337



8.6 %

$ 1,879,282



8.5 %

$ 1,897,117



8.6 %

$ 1,915,124



8.7 % Warehouse purchase program



1,433,152



5.7 %



1,304,798



6.0 %



1,278,178



5.8 %



1,287,440



5.8 %



1,057,893



4.8 % Construction, land development and other land loans



3,253,389



12.9 %



2,741,455



12.6 %



2,865,279



13.0 %



2,873,238



12.9 %



2,845,082



13.0 % 1-4 family residential



7,876,021



31.1 %



7,430,929



34.1 %



7,461,900



33.9 %



7,530,816



33.9 %



7,576,350



34.5 % Home equity



846,739



3.3 %



843,708



3.8 %



848,740



3.9 %



869,370



3.9 %



896,529



4.1 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)



7,126,212



28.2 %



5,776,397



26.5 %



5,796,937



26.3 %



5,827,645



26.3 %



5,783,410



26.3 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



1,064,540



4.2 %



1,027,904



4.7 %



1,019,589



4.6 %



1,029,250



4.6 %



1,013,960



4.6 % Consumer and other



406,680



1.6 %



376,241



1.7 %



366,027



1.7 %



368,747



1.7 %



378,821



1.7 % Energy



522,063



2.1 %



439,599



2.0 %



511,837



2.3 %



513,765



2.3 %



510,401



2.3 % Total loans

$ 25,287,986







$ 21,805,368







$ 22,027,769







$ 22,197,388







$ 21,977,570

























































Deposit Types

















































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 10,580,920



32.4 %

$ 9,467,911



33.2 %

$ 9,522,028



34.3 %

$ 9,426,657



34.3 %

$ 9,675,915



34.5 % Interest-bearing DDA



6,345,797



19.5 %



5,365,795



18.8 %



4,766,146



17.2 %



4,708,251



17.1 %



4,931,769



17.6 % Money market



8,163,557



25.0 %



6,538,213



23.0 %



6,402,591



23.0 %



6,302,770



23.0 %



6,339,509



22.6 % Savings



2,743,732



8.4 %



2,592,873



9.1 %



2,616,196



9.4 %



2,667,859



9.7 %



2,703,736



9.7 % Certificates and other time deposits



4,798,750



14.7 %



4,517,692



15.9 %



4,475,133



16.1 %



4,367,874



15.9 %



4,375,870



15.6 % Total deposits

$ 32,632,756







$ 28,482,484







$ 27,782,094







$ 27,473,411







$ 28,026,799

























































Loan to Deposit Ratio



77.5 %







76.6 %







79.3 %







80.8 %







78.4 %





Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Construction Loans



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025



Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025





















































Single family residential construction

$ 690,393



21.2 %

$ 613,288



22.4 %

$ 665,194



23.2 %

$ 696,569



24.2 %

$ 727,417



25.6 % Land development



407,811



12.5 %



252,650



9.2 %



248,616



8.7 %



227,254



7.9 %



225,784



7.9 % Raw land



276,693



8.5 %



220,169



8.0 %



230,021



8.0 %



248,380



8.7 %



261,918



9.2 % Residential lots



249,071



7.7 %



199,709



7.3 %



203,396



7.1 %



217,835



7.6 %



219,115



7.7 % Commercial lots



61,691



1.9 %



59,683



2.2 %



59,853



2.1 %



55,176



1.9 %



56,343



2.0 % Commercial construction and other



1,567,640



48.2 %



1,396,850



50.9 %



1,459,255



50.9 %



1,428,985



49.7 %



1,355,587



47.6 % Net unaccreted premium (discount)



90









(894)









(1,056)









(961)









(1,082)





Total construction loans

$ 3,253,389







$ 2,741,455







$ 2,865,279







$ 2,873,238







$ 2,845,082







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2026



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (Q)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 237,105



$ 218,672



$ 60,763



$ 16,078



$ 10,018



$ 364,143



$ 906,779



Commercial and industrial buildings

213,914





104,905





31,958





32,429





11,380





301,121





695,707



Office buildings

149,264





292,193





77,325





42,683





4,364





114,900





680,729



Medical buildings

112,178





23,961





25,942





42,033





25,393





74,690





304,197



Apartment buildings

144,493





83,548





101,393





9,566





12,568





224,751





576,319



Hotel

119,709





117,533





36,689





12,740





—





252,738





539,409



Other

192,874





70,247





153,285





4,638





6,663





433,289





860,996



Total $ 1,169,537



$ 911,059



$ 487,355



$ 160,167



$ 70,386



$ 1,765,632



$ 4,564,136

(R)

Acquired Loans



PS Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2025



Balance at

Mar 31,

2026



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2025



Balance at

Mar 31,

2026



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2025



Balance at

Mar 31,

2026

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (S) $ 388,625



$ 17,479



$ 15,064



$ 332,400



$ 5,267



$ 5,053



$ 721,025



$ 22,746



$ 20,117

American Bank (T)

15,473





—





15,902





1,923





—





1,297





17,396





—





17,199

Texas Partners Bank (U)

38,467





—





37,626





2,422





—





2,090





40,889





—





39,716

Total

442,565





17,479





68,592





336,745





5,267



$ 8,440





779,310





22,746





77,032























































Acquired portfolio loan balances:



















































Acquired banks (S)

14,323,981





1,498,731





1,331,556





1,376,673





300,010





293,365





15,700,654

(V)

1,798,741





1,624,921

American Bank (T)

1,810,982





—





1,684,101





93,300





—





89,055





1,904,282





—





1,773,156

Texas Partners Bank (U)

1,864,565





—





1,769,908





76,199





—





70,248





1,940,764





—





1,840,156

Total

17,999,528





1,498,731





4,785,565





1,546,172





300,010





452,668





19,545,700





1,798,741





5,238,233























































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks $ 17,556,963



$ 1,481,252



$ 4,716,973



$ 1,209,427



$ 294,743



$ 444,228



$ 18,766,390



$ 1,775,995



$ 5,161,201







(Q) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (R) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $7.126 billion as of March 31, 2026. (S) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank, FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star Bank. (T) The American Merger was completed on January 1, 2026. The American Merger resulted in the addition of $1.904 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $17.4 million at acquisition date. (U) The Southwest Merger was completed on February 1, 2026. The Southwest Merger resulted in the addition of $1.941 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $40.9 million at acquisition date. (V) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

2026



Dec 31,

2025



Sep 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025

Asset Quality



























Nonaccrual loans $ 106,473



$ 137,217



$ 105,529



$ 102,031



$ 73,287

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

2,241





317





268





576





91

Total nonperforming loans

108,714





137,534





105,797





102,607





73,378

Repossessed assets

136





12





16





6





29

Other real estate

13,257





13,296





13,750





7,874





8,012

Total nonperforming assets $ 122,107



$ 150,842



$ 119,563



$ 110,487



$ 81,419































Nonperforming assets:



























Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 17,495



$ 57,237



$ 27,880



$ 27,680



$ 8,966

Construction, land development and other land loans

2,054





2,183





583





1,859





1,952

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

63,168





60,296





57,241





50,501





42,481

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

17,880





9,215





11,471





12,865





12,257

Agriculture (includes farmland)

16,259





16,713





17,080





17,547





15,725

Consumer and other

5,251





5,198





5,308





35





38

Total $ 122,107



$ 150,842



$ 119,563



$ 110,487



$ 81,419

Number of loans/properties

484





449





424





392





363

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 383,840



$ 333,742



$ 339,626



$ 346,084



$ 349,101































Net charge-offs (recoveries):



























Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 39,225



$ 5,388



$ 3,341



$ 1,044



$ 330

Construction, land development and other land loans

—





(154)





34





(3)





(156)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

862





175





853





342





1,051

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

(121)





(665)





1,015





55





178

Agriculture (includes farmland)

52





(5)





(40)





(14)





—

Consumer and other

1,291





1,145





1,255





1,593





1,301

Total $ 41,309



$ 5,884



$ 6,458



$ 3,017



$ 2,704































Asset Quality Ratios



























Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.33 %



0.46 %



0.36 %



0.33 %



0.24 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.48 %



0.69 %



0.54 %



0.50 %



0.37 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.67 %



0.11 %



0.12 %



0.05 %



0.05 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.52 %



1.53 %



1.54 %



1.56 %



1.59 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)

1.61 %



1.63 %



1.64 %



1.66 %



1.67 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.