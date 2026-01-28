PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS

News provided byProsperity Bancshares, Inc.
Jan 28, 2026, 06:45 ET
- Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to acquire Stellar Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas
- Net income of $139.9 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.49 for fourth quarter 2025
- Net income of $542.8 million, increased 13.2%, and earnings per share (diluted) of $5.72, increased 13.3%, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared with the same period 2024
- Fourth quarter net interest margin increased 25 basis points to 3.30% compared to 3.05% for fourth quarter 2024
- Deposits increased $700.4 million during fourth quarter 2025, or 10.1% annualized
- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $371.4 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.63%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.46% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets
- Return (annualized) on fourth quarter average assets of 1.49% and average tangible common equity of 13.61%(1)
- Completed the acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation on January 1, 2026
- Received all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals for the pending acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc., San Antonio, Texas
- Repurchased 2.0 million shares of common stock for $137.2 million during fourth quarter 2025, and 2.3 million shares of common stock for $157.1 million during 2025
- Approved 2026 Stock Repurchase Program covering up to 5% of outstanding common stock
HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $139.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with $130.1 million for the same period in 2024. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with $1.37 for the same period in 2024. The annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 1.49%. Additionally, deposits increased $700.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.46% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets. On January 1, 2026, American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Prosperity/American Merger").
"I am excited to announce that on January 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the merger with our new partner American and its wholly owned subsidiary American Bank, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. In connection with that transaction, we are pleased that Patt Wallace, the daughter of one of the founding families of the bank, and Steve Rafaelle, the CEO of American Bank, have joined our Bank Board of Directors," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"We have also received all regulatory and shareholder approvals for the merger with Southwest Bancshares, the parent company of Texas Partners Bank and expect the transaction will be effective on February 1, 2026. In connection with the Southwest deal, we are pleased that Gene Dawson, Interim Chairman of Southwest Bancshares and Chairman of the nationally recognized Pape-Dawson engineering firm will be joining our Bank Board of Directors. To further add to our San Antonio presence, Charlie Amato has joined our Bank Board of Directors. In addition to his successful business, Charlie previously served as a board member of Federal Reserve Board of Dallas, San Antonio Branch, a Regent of the Texas State University System and is an investor in the San Antonio Spurs," continued Zalman.
"When Prosperity went public in 1998, we were a small community bank in rural Texas with less than $500 million in assets. For 27 years, we have remained disciplined and focused on the same strategy. Delivering shareholder value by prioritizing low-cost core deposits, operational efficiency, sound credit quality, and growth via opportunistic M&A," added Zalman.
"This morning's announcement that Prosperity is acquiring Stellar Bancorp is consistent with that strategy and this transaction marks an important milestone for the company. Our combined Houston bank deposit rank increases from number 9 to number 5, making us the largest Texas-based bank in the market and 2nd largest by bank deposits in the state," stated Zalman.
"Importantly, Stellar Bancorp is a well-run bank with similar credit discipline and an envious noninterest-bearing deposit mix. It has scarcity value, a quality balance sheet and earnings power. As a result, we view the transaction as a low-risk combination that significantly enhances our Texas footprint," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
Net income was $139.9 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $130.1 million(3) for the same period in 2024, an increase of $9.8 million or 7.6%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $1.37 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 8.8%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income and a decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $139.9 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $137.6 million(4) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $2.4 million or 1.7%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $1.45 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 2.8%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were 1.49%, 7.30% and 13.61%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 43.66%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2025.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $275.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $267.8 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $7.2 million or 2.7%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with 3.05% for the same period in 2024. The changes to both measures were primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and federal funds sold and other earning assets. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $1.5 million to $275.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $273.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with 3.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and federal funds sold and other earning assets.
Noninterest income was $42.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $39.8 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $2.9 million, primarily due to increases in other noninterest income and service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest income was $42.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $41.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $1.5 million.
Noninterest expense was $138.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $141.5 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $2.8 million, primarily due to a reversal of the 2024 FDIC special assessment, partially offset by a change in the net loss on sale or write-down of other real estate and an excise tax expense due to stock repurchases. Noninterest expense was $138.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $138.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2025
For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income was $542.8 million(5) compared with $479.4 million(6) for the same period in 2024, an increase of $63.5 million or 13.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $5.72 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with $5.05 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 13.3%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income, lower merger related provision and expenses, and lower regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance, partially offset by a decrease in net gain on sale or write-up of securities. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2025, were 1.42%, 7.14% and 13.43%(1), respectively.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $1.081 billion compared with $1.026 billion for the same period in 2024, an increase of $55.0 million or 5.4%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2025, was 3.22% compared with 2.93% for the same period in 2024. The changes to both measures were primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, a decrease in the average balances on investment securities, a decrease in the average rates on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $5.1 million.
Noninterest income was $168.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with $165.8 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $2.5 million, primarily due to increases in other noninterest income and service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease in net gain on sale or write-up of securities.
Noninterest expense was $556.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with $570.6 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $14.4 million, primarily due lower regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance, a reversal of the 2024 FDIC special assessment, a decrease in other noninterest expense and a decrease in merger related expenses.
Balance Sheet Information
Prosperity had $38.463 billion in total assets at December 31, 2025, compared with $38.330 billion at September 30, 2025, and $39.567 billion at December 31, 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the reduction in borrowings by $1.250 billion from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025.
Loans were $21.805 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $222.4 million from $22.028 billion at September 30, 2025. Loans decreased $343.8 million from $22.149 billion at December 31, 2024.
Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.501 billion at December 31, 2025, compared with $20.750 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $249.0 million, and compared with $21.068 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $567.7 million.
Deposits were $28.482 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $700.4 million from $27.782 billion at September 30, 2025. Deposits increased $101.1 million from $28.381 billion at December 31, 2024.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $150.8 million or 0.46% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2025, compared with $119.6 million or 0.36% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2025, and $81.5 million or 0.23% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $371.4 million at December 31, 2025, compared with $377.3 million at September 30, 2025, and $389.5 million at December 31, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, compared with no provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and a $9.1 million provision for credit losses related to acquisitions for the year ended December 31, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $333.7 million or 1.53% of total loans at December 31, 2025, compared with $339.6 million or 1.54% of total loans at September 30, 2025, and $351.8 million or 1.59% of total loans at December 31, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2025, compared with 1.64%(1) at September 30, 2025, and 1.67%(1) at December 31, 2024.
Net charge-offs were $5.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with net charge-offs of $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and net charge-offs of $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, $3.9 million of reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.
Net charge-offs were $18.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with net charge-offs of $14.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, $18.9 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.60 per share to be paid on April 1, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of March 13, 2026.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 26, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.87 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2027, at the discretion of management. Under its 2025 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 2.04 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $67.10 per share during the three months ended December 31, 2025, and approximately 2.34 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $67.04 per share during the year ended December 31, 2025.
Pending Acquisition of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
On January 28, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares and Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Stellar, the parent company of Stellar Bank ("Stellar Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity Bancshares. Stellar Bank operates 52 banking offices in greater Houston and Beaumont, Texas and surrounding areas. As of December 31, 2025, Stellar, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $10.807 billion, total loans of $7.301 billion and total deposits of $9.021 billion.
Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares will issue 0.3803 shares of Prosperity Bancshares common stock and $11.36 in cash for each outstanding share of Stellar common stock. Based on Prosperity Bancshares' closing price of $72.90 on January 27, 2026, the total consideration was valued at approximately $2.002 billion.
Pending Acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc.
On October 1, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares and Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement (the "Prosperity/Southwest Merger Agreement") whereby Southwest, a Texas corporation and bank holding company of Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners"), will merge with and into Prosperity Bancshares and Texas Partners will merge with and into Prosperity Bank. Texas Partners operates 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country. As of December 31, 2025, Southwest, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.426 billion, total loans of $1.941 billion and total deposits of $2.187 billion.
Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Prosperity/Southwest Merger Agreement, Prosperity Bancshares will issue 4,062,520 shares of Prosperity Bancshares common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock and restricted stock awards, subject to certain potential adjustments. Southwest warrants and in-the-money Southwest stock options that are outstanding at the closing will be converted into cash payments based on the value of the merger consideration (less the applicable exercise price), as calculated pursuant to the terms of the Prosperity/Southwest Merger Agreement. Based on Prosperity Bancshares' closing price of $65.97 on September 29, 2025, the total consideration was valued at approximately $268.9 million. Prosperity has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Southwest, and the shareholders of Southwest approved the transaction on January 22, 2026. The transaction is expected to become effective on February 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation
On January 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of American and its wholly owned subsidiary American Bank, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. American Bank operated 18 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas. As of December 31, 2025, American, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.506 billion, total loans of $1.907 billion and total deposits of $2.271 billion.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,439,938 shares of Prosperity Bancshares common stock to the former shareholders and award holders of American in the first quarter of 2026.
|
(1)
|
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|
(2)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025.
|
(3)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
|
(4)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
|
(5)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $12.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $12.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.
|
(6)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $15.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $17.5 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.5 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2025
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
14,155
|
$
|
11,297
|
$
|
6,004
|
$
|
9,764
|
$
|
10,690
|
Loans held for investment
|
20,486,415
|
20,738,294
|
20,903,944
|
20,909,913
|
21,057,616
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
|
1,304,798
|
1,278,178
|
1,287,440
|
1,057,893
|
1,080,903
|
Total loans
|
21,805,368
|
22,027,769
|
22,197,388
|
21,977,570
|
22,149,209
|
Investment securities(A)
|
10,613,425
|
10,232,462
|
10,608,104
|
10,792,731
|
11,094,424
|
Federal funds sold
|
217
|
210
|
197
|
221
|
292
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(333,742)
|
(339,626)
|
(346,084)
|
(349,101)
|
(351,805)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
1,747,511
|
1,766,115
|
1,304,993
|
1,694,637
|
1,972,175
|
Goodwill
|
3,503,127
|
3,503,127
|
3,503,127
|
3,503,127
|
3,503,129
|
Core deposit intangibles, net
|
51,605
|
55,194
|
58,796
|
62,406
|
66,047
|
Other real estate owned
|
13,296
|
13,750
|
7,874
|
8,012
|
5,701
|
Fixed assets, net
|
383,449
|
378,776
|
374,602
|
373,273
|
371,238
|
Other assets
|
679,169
|
692,692
|
708,355
|
701,799
|
756,328
|
Total assets
|
$
|
38,463,425
|
$
|
38,330,469
|
$
|
38,417,352
|
$
|
38,764,675
|
$
|
39,566,738
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
9,467,911
|
$
|
9,522,028
|
$
|
9,426,657
|
$
|
9,675,915
|
$
|
9,798,438
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
19,014,573
|
18,260,066
|
18,046,754
|
18,350,884
|
18,582,900
|
Total deposits
|
28,482,484
|
27,782,094
|
27,473,411
|
28,026,799
|
28,381,338
|
Other borrowings
|
1,950,000
|
2,400,000
|
2,900,000
|
2,700,000
|
3,200,000
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
201,216
|
185,797
|
183,572
|
216,086
|
221,913
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
37,646
|
37,646
|
37,646
|
37,646
|
37,646
|
Other liabilities
|
175,939
|
259,994
|
222,987
|
267,083
|
287,346
|
Total liabilities
|
30,847,285
|
30,665,531
|
30,817,616
|
31,247,614
|
32,128,243
|
Shareholders' equity(B)
|
7,616,140
|
7,664,938
|
7,599,736
|
7,517,061
|
7,438,495
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
38,463,425
|
$
|
38,330,469
|
$
|
38,417,352
|
$
|
38,764,675
|
$
|
39,566,738
|
(A)
|
Includes ($375), ($1,987), ($1,657), ($1,374) and ($2,056) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|
(B)
|
Includes ($296), ($1,570), ($1,309), ($1,085) and ($1,624) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year-to-Date
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Income Statement Data
|
Interest income:
|
Loans
|
$
|
321,516
|
$
|
329,445
|
$
|
325,490
|
$
|
319,023
|
$
|
333,055
|
$
|
1,295,474
|
$
|
1,313,162
|
Securities(C)
|
56,767
|
58,207
|
57,836
|
57,886
|
58,260
|
230,696
|
246,726
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
8,364
|
10,455
|
9,438
|
15,896
|
19,630
|
44,153
|
63,825
|
Total interest income
|
386,647
|
398,107
|
392,764
|
392,805
|
410,945
|
1,570,323
|
1,623,713
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
94,625
|
95,965
|
93,790
|
95,597
|
102,050
|
379,977
|
408,624
|
Other borrowings
|
16,028
|
27,613
|
30,101
|
30,492
|
39,620
|
104,234
|
181,640
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
1,041
|
1,094
|
1,151
|
1,334
|
1,501
|
4,620
|
6,954
|
Total interest expense
|
111,694
|
124,672
|
125,042
|
127,423
|
143,171
|
488,831
|
597,218
|
Net interest income
|
274,953
|
273,435
|
267,722
|
265,382
|
267,774
|
1,081,492
|
1,026,495
|
Provision for credit losses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9,066
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
274,953
|
273,435
|
267,722
|
265,382
|
267,774
|
1,081,492
|
1,017,429
|
Noninterest income:
|
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
|
9,715
|
9,805
|
8,885
|
9,147
|
9,960
|
37,552
|
35,417
|
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
|
9,462
|
9,446
|
9,761
|
8,739
|
9,443
|
37,408
|
37,308
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
7,618
|
7,317
|
7,645
|
7,408
|
6,992
|
29,988
|
26,498
|
Trust income
|
3,662
|
3,526
|
3,859
|
3,601
|
3,514
|
14,648
|
14,750
|
Mortgage income
|
954
|
931
|
965
|
1,009
|
779
|
3,859
|
3,096
|
Brokerage income
|
1,570
|
1,328
|
1,225
|
1,262
|
1,063
|
5,385
|
4,742
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
2,117
|
2,111
|
1,985
|
2,115
|
2,020
|
8,328
|
7,980
|
Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
|
35
|
3
|
1,414
|
(235)
|
584
|
1,217
|
2,824
|
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
11,245
|
Other noninterest income
|
7,647
|
6,771
|
7,243
|
8,255
|
5,482
|
29,916
|
21,949
|
Total noninterest income
|
42,780
|
41,238
|
42,982
|
41,301
|
39,837
|
168,301
|
165,809
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and benefits
|
88,384
|
87,949
|
87,296
|
89,476
|
88,631
|
353,105
|
352,353
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
9,379
|
9,395
|
9,168
|
9,146
|
8,957
|
37,088
|
35,786
|
Credit and debit card, data processing and
|
12,621
|
12,515
|
12,056
|
11,422
|
12,342
|
48,614
|
47,300
|
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
|
1,600
|
5,198
|
5,508
|
5,789
|
5,789
|
18,095
|
27,370
|
Core deposit intangibles amortization
|
3,588
|
3,602
|
3,610
|
3,641
|
4,131
|
14,441
|
15,670
|
Depreciation
|
5,155
|
4,966
|
4,779
|
4,774
|
4,791
|
19,674
|
19,054
|
Communications
|
3,528
|
3,480
|
3,507
|
3,473
|
3,450
|
13,988
|
13,697
|
Other real estate expense
|
219
|
314
|
204
|
140
|
255
|
877
|
523
|
Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other
|
109
|
(81)
|
(222)
|
(30)
|
(610)
|
(224)
|
(814)
|
Merger related expenses
|
268
|
62
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
330
|
4,444
|
Other noninterest expense
|
13,861
|
11,235
|
12,659
|
12,470
|
13,809
|
50,225
|
55,190
|
Total noninterest expense
|
138,712
|
138,635
|
138,565
|
140,301
|
141,545
|
556,213
|
570,573
|
Income before income taxes
|
179,021
|
176,038
|
172,139
|
166,382
|
166,066
|
693,580
|
612,665
|
Provision for income taxes
|
39,114
|
38,482
|
36,984
|
36,157
|
35,990
|
150,737
|
133,279
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
139,907
|
$
|
137,556
|
$
|
135,155
|
$
|
130,225
|
$
|
130,076
|
$
|
542,843
|
$
|
479,386
|
(C)
|
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $4,668, $2,877, $4,926, $5,027, and $5,609 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively, and $17,498 and $22,836 for the year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year-to-Date
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Profitability
|
Net income (D) (E)
|
$
|
139,907
|
$
|
137,556
|
$
|
135,155
|
$
|
130,225
|
$
|
130,076
|
$
|
542,843
|
$
|
479,386
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.49
|
$
|
1.45
|
$
|
1.42
|
$
|
1.37
|
$
|
1.37
|
$
|
5.72
|
$
|
5.05
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.49
|
$
|
1.45
|
$
|
1.42
|
$
|
1.37
|
$
|
1.37
|
$
|
5.72
|
$
|
5.05
|
Return on average assets (F) (J)
|
1.49
|
%
|
1.44
|
%
|
1.41
|
%
|
1.34
|
%
|
1.31
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
Return on average common equity (F) (J)
|
7.30
|
%
|
7.18
|
%
|
7.13
|
%
|
6.94
|
%
|
7.00
|
%
|
7.14
|
%
|
6.56
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common
|
13.61
|
%
|
13.43
|
%
|
13.44
|
%
|
13.23
|
%
|
13.50
|
%
|
13.43
|
%
|
12.73
|
%
|
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
|
3.30
|
%
|
3.24
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
3.14
|
%
|
3.05
|
%
|
3.22
|
%
|
2.93
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)
|
43.66
|
%
|
44.06
|
%
|
44.80
|
%
|
45.71
|
%
|
46.10
|
%
|
44.55
|
%
|
48.43
|
%
|
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
|
Equity to assets
|
19.80
|
%
|
20.00
|
%
|
19.78
|
%
|
19.39
|
%
|
18.80
|
%
|
19.80
|
%
|
18.80
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
17.55
|
%
|
17.53
|
%
|
17.10
|
%
|
16.92
|
%
|
16.42
|
%
|
17.55
|
%
|
16.42
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
17.55
|
%
|
17.53
|
%
|
17.10
|
%
|
16.92
|
%
|
16.42
|
%
|
17.55
|
%
|
16.42
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital
|
18.80
|
%
|
18.78
|
%
|
18.35
|
%
|
18.17
|
%
|
17.67
|
%
|
18.80
|
%
|
17.67
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage capital
|
11.93
|
%
|
11.90
|
%
|
11.62
|
%
|
11.20
|
%
|
10.82
|
%
|
11.93
|
%
|
10.82
|
%
|
Period end tangible equity to period end
|
11.63
|
%
|
11.81
|
%
|
11.58
|
%
|
11.23
|
%
|
10.75
|
%
|
11.63
|
%
|
10.75
|
%
|
Other Data
|
Weighted-average shares used in
|
Basic
|
94,044
|
95,093
|
95,277
|
95,266
|
95,264
|
94,917
|
95,000
|
Diluted
|
94,044
|
95,093
|
95,277
|
95,266
|
95,264
|
94,917
|
95,000
|
Period end shares outstanding
|
93,058
|
94,993
|
95,277
|
95,258
|
95,275
|
93,058
|
95,275
|
Cash dividends paid per common share
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
2.34
|
$
|
2.26
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
81.84
|
$
|
80.69
|
$
|
79.76
|
$
|
78.91
|
$
|
78.07
|
$
|
81.84
|
$
|
78.07
|
Tangible book value per common share (G)
|
$
|
43.64
|
$
|
43.23
|
$
|
42.38
|
$
|
41.48
|
$
|
40.61
|
$
|
43.64
|
$
|
40.61
|
Common Stock Market Price
|
High
|
$
|
73.90
|
$
|
75.44
|
$
|
74.56
|
$
|
82.75
|
$
|
86.76
|
$
|
82.75
|
$
|
86.76
|
Low
|
$
|
61.07
|
$
|
64.27
|
$
|
61.57
|
$
|
68.96
|
$
|
68.94
|
$
|
61.07
|
$
|
57.16
|
Period end closing price
|
$
|
69.11
|
$
|
66.35
|
$
|
70.24
|
$
|
71.37
|
$
|
75.35
|
$
|
69.11
|
$
|
75.35
|
Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)
|
3,941
|
3,937
|
3,921
|
3,898
|
3,916
|
3,941
|
3,916
|
Number of banking centers
|
283
|
283
|
283
|
284
|
283
|
283
|
283
|
(D)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year-to-Date
|
Dec 31,
2025
|
Sep 30,
2025
|
Jun 30,
2025
|
Mar 31,
2025
|
Dec 31,
2024
|
Dec 31,
2025
|
Dec 31,
2024
|
Loan discount accretion
|
Non-PCD
|
$2,926
|
$2,242
|
$2,486
|
$2,615
|
$2,761
|
$10,269
|
$12,486
|
PCD
|
$205
|
$613
|
$638
|
$677
|
$850
|
$2,133
|
$5,004
|
Securities net accretion
|
$342
|
$1,475
|
$409
|
$705
|
$528
|
$2,931
|
$2,208
|
Time deposits amortization
|
$(1)
|
$(1)
|
$(2)
|
$(9)
|
$(21)
|
$(13)
|
$(154)
|
(E)
|
Using effective tax rate of 21.8%, 21.9%, 21.5%, 21.7% and 21.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and 21.7% and 21.8% for the year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively.
|
(F)
|
Interim periods annualized.
|
(G)
|
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|
(H)
|
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
|
(I)
|
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
|
(J)
|
For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|
(K)
|
For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec 31, 2025
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
(L)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
(L)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
(L)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
11,077
|
$
|
175
|
6.27 %
|
$
|
8,371
|
$
|
140
|
6.64 %
|
$
|
8,571
|
$
|
144
|
6.68 %
|
Loans held for investment
|
20,603,235
|
302,679
|
5.83 %
|
20,851,896
|
309,949
|
5.90 %
|
21,038,694
|
313,863
|
5.93 %
|
Loans held for investment -
|
1,258,036
|
18,662
|
5.89 %
|
1,217,579
|
19,356
|
6.31 %
|
1,137,113
|
19,048
|
6.66 %
|
Total loans
|
21,872,348
|
321,516
|
5.83 %
|
22,077,846
|
329,445
|
5.92 %
|
22,184,378
|
333,055
|
5.97 %
|
Investment securities
|
10,378,696
|
56,767
|
2.17 %
|
(M)
|
10,530,807
|
58,207
|
2.19 %
|
(M)
|
11,265,535
|
58,260
|
2.06 %
|
(M)
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
830,926
|
8,364
|
3.99 %
|
934,318
|
10,455
|
4.44 %
|
1,628,050
|
19,630
|
4.80 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
33,081,970
|
386,647
|
4.64 %
|
33,542,971
|
398,107
|
4.71 %
|
35,077,963
|
410,945
|
4.66 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on
|
(337,892)
|
(343,872)
|
(353,560)
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
4,921,850
|
4,930,764
|
4,902,996
|
Total assets
|
$
|
37,665,928
|
$
|
38,129,863
|
$
|
39,627,399
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
4,812,342
|
$
|
9,088
|
0.75 %
|
$
|
4,656,452
|
$
|
8,951
|
0.76 %
|
$
|
4,845,174
|
$
|
8,535
|
0.70 %
|
Savings and money market
|
9,054,281
|
44,771
|
1.96 %
|
8,977,585
|
46,934
|
2.07 %
|
8,915,410
|
47,089
|
2.10 %
|
Certificates and other time
|
4,519,742
|
40,766
|
3.58 %
|
4,422,996
|
40,080
|
3.60 %
|
4,552,445
|
46,426
|
4.06 %
|
Other borrowings
|
1,595,652
|
16,028
|
3.99 %
|
2,480,435
|
27,613
|
4.42 %
|
3,332,609
|
39,620
|
4.73 %
|
Securities sold under repurchase
|
185,289
|
1,041
|
2.23 %
|
187,462
|
1,094
|
2.32 %
|
231,240
|
1,501
|
2.58 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
20,167,306
|
111,694
|
2.20 %
|
(N)
|
20,724,930
|
124,672
|
2.39 %
|
(N)
|
21,876,878
|
143,171
|
2.60 %
|
(N)
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
9,543,581
|
9,451,153
|
9,829,912
|
Allowance for credit losses on
|
37,646
|
37,646
|
37,646
|
Other liabilities
|
248,593
|
258,156
|
454,298
|
Total liabilities
|
29,997,126
|
30,471,885
|
32,198,734
|
Shareholders' equity
|
7,668,802
|
7,657,978
|
7,428,665
|
Total liabilities and
|
$
|
37,665,928
|
$
|
38,129,863
|
$
|
39,627,399
|
Net interest income and margin
|
$
|
274,953
|
3.30 %
|
$
|
273,435
|
3.23 %
|
$
|
267,774
|
3.04 %
|
Non-GAAP to GAAP
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
514
|
807
|
767
|
Net interest income and margin
|
$
|
275,467
|
3.30 %
|
$
|
274,242
|
3.24 %
|
$
|
268,541
|
3.05 %
|
(L)
|
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
|
(M)
|
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $4,668, $2,877, and $5,609 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|
(N)
|
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.49%, 1.64% and 1.80% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Year-to-Date
|
Dec 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
(O)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
(O)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
9,215
|
$
|
608
|
6.60 %
|
$
|
7,603
|
$
|
522
|
6.87 %
|
Loans held for investment
|
20,829,523
|
1,224,368
|
5.88 %
|
20,973,042
|
1,242,836
|
5.93 %
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
|
1,134,031
|
70,498
|
6.22 %
|
973,206
|
69,804
|
7.17 %
|
Total loans
|
21,972,769
|
1,295,474
|
5.90 %
|
21,953,851
|
1,313,162
|
5.98 %
|
Investment securities
|
10,696,480
|
230,696
|
2.16 %
|
(P)
|
11,934,793
|
246,726
|
2.07 %
|
(P)
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
1,010,707
|
44,153
|
4.37 %
|
1,216,728
|
63,825
|
5.25 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
33,679,956
|
1,570,323
|
4.66 %
|
35,105,372
|
1,623,713
|
4.63 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(345,158)
|
(344,167)
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
4,946,200
|
4,839,630
|
Total assets
|
$
|
38,280,998
|
$
|
39,600,835
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
4,873,634
|
$
|
35,917
|
0.74 %
|
$
|
4,900,189
|
$
|
35,342
|
0.72 %
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
8,996,090
|
183,146
|
2.04 %
|
8,949,010
|
194,317
|
2.17 %
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
4,434,168
|
160,914
|
3.63 %
|
4,301,763
|
178,965
|
4.16 %
|
Other borrowings
|
2,389,589
|
104,234
|
4.36 %
|
3,802,910
|
181,640
|
4.78 %
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
196,205
|
4,620
|
2.35 %
|
257,171
|
6,954
|
2.70 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
20,889,686
|
488,831
|
2.34 %
|
(Q)
|
22,211,043
|
597,218
|
2.69 %
|
(Q)
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
9,501,997
|
9,683,980
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
|
37,646
|
37,134
|
Other liabilities
|
246,359
|
363,607
|
Total liabilities
|
30,675,688
|
32,295,764
|
Shareholders' equity
|
7,605,310
|
7,305,071
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
38,280,998
|
$
|
39,600,835
|
Net interest income and margin
|
$
|
1,081,492
|
3.21 %
|
$
|
1,026,495
|
2.92 %
|
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
2,185
|
3,183
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
|
$
|
1,083,677
|
3.22 %
|
$
|
1,029,678
|
2.93 %
|
(O)
|
Based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
|
(P)
|
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $17,498 and $22,836 for the year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively.
|
(Q)
|
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.61% and 1.87% for the year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec 31, 2025
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
YIELD TREND (R)
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
Loans held for sale
|
6.27
|
%
|
6.64
|
%
|
6.79
|
%
|
6.80
|
%
|
6.68
|
%
|
Loans held for investment
|
5.83
|
%
|
5.90
|
%
|
5.88
|
%
|
5.90
|
%
|
5.93
|
%
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse
|
5.89
|
%
|
6.31
|
%
|
6.34
|
%
|
6.40
|
%
|
6.66
|
%
|
Total loans
|
5.83
|
%
|
5.92
|
%
|
5.91
|
%
|
5.92
|
%
|
5.97
|
%
|
Investment securities (S)
|
2.17
|
%
|
2.19
|
%
|
2.13
|
%
|
2.13
|
%
|
2.06
|
%
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
3.99
|
%
|
4.44
|
%
|
4.50
|
%
|
4.47
|
%
|
4.80
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
4.64
|
%
|
4.71
|
%
|
4.66
|
%
|
4.64
|
%
|
4.66
|
%
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.76
|
%
|
0.74
|
%
|
0.70
|
%
|
0.70
|
%
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
1.96
|
%
|
2.07
|
%
|
2.05
|
%
|
2.06
|
%
|
2.10
|
%
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
3.58
|
%
|
3.60
|
%
|
3.59
|
%
|
3.75
|
%
|
4.06
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
3.99
|
%
|
4.42
|
%
|
4.44
|
%
|
4.45
|
%
|
4.73
|
%
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
2.23
|
%
|
2.32
|
%
|
2.37
|
%
|
2.48
|
%
|
2.58
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
2.20
|
%
|
2.39
|
%
|
2.38
|
%
|
2.39
|
%
|
2.60
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.30
|
%
|
3.23
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
3.14
|
%
|
3.04
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.30
|
%
|
3.24
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
3.14
|
%
|
3.05
|
%
|
(R)
|
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
|
(S)
|
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $4,668, $2,877, $4,926, $5,027 and $5,609 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec 31, 2025
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Balance Sheet Averages
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
11,077
|
$
|
8,371
|
$
|
9,813
|
$
|
7,570
|
$
|
8,571
|
Loans held for investment
|
20,603,235
|
20,851,896
|
20,907,400
|
20,959,226
|
21,038,694
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
|
1,258,036
|
1,217,579
|
1,179,307
|
876,086
|
1,137,113
|
Total loans
|
21,872,348
|
22,077,846
|
22,096,520
|
21,842,882
|
22,184,378
|
Investment securities
|
10,378,696
|
10,530,807
|
10,867,856
|
11,017,400
|
11,265,535
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
830,926
|
934,318
|
841,933
|
1,443,220
|
1,628,050
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
33,081,970
|
33,542,971
|
33,806,309
|
34,303,502
|
35,077,963
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(337,892)
|
(343,872)
|
(348,310)
|
(350,715)
|
(353,560)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
311,541
|
291,809
|
294,379
|
326,066
|
317,420
|
Goodwill
|
3,503,127
|
3,503,127
|
3,503,127
|
3,503,128
|
3,505,030
|
Core deposit intangibles, net
|
53,553
|
56,956
|
60,739
|
64,293
|
68,167
|
Other real estate
|
14,004
|
11,533
|
8,749
|
7,105
|
6,778
|
Fixed assets, net
|
380,254
|
377,680
|
374,486
|
374,448
|
373,561
|
Other assets
|
659,371
|
689,659
|
691,735
|
729,251
|
632,040
|
Total assets
|
$
|
37,665,928
|
$
|
38,129,863
|
$
|
38,391,214
|
$
|
38,957,078
|
$
|
39,627,399
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
9,543,581
|
$
|
9,451,153
|
$
|
9,508,845
|
$
|
9,504,540
|
$
|
9,829,912
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
4,812,342
|
4,656,452
|
4,807,864
|
5,224,796
|
4,845,174
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
9,054,281
|
8,977,585
|
8,944,897
|
9,007,286
|
8,915,410
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
4,519,742
|
4,422,996
|
4,366,510
|
4,426,521
|
4,552,445
|
Total deposits
|
27,929,946
|
27,508,186
|
27,628,116
|
28,163,143
|
28,142,941
|
Other borrowings
|
1,595,652
|
2,480,435
|
2,717,583
|
2,776,667
|
3,332,609
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
185,289
|
187,462
|
194,577
|
217,945
|
231,240
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
|
37,646
|
37,646
|
37,646
|
37,646
|
37,646
|
Other liabilities
|
248,593
|
258,156
|
227,002
|
255,876
|
454,298
|
Shareholders' equity
|
7,668,802
|
7,657,978
|
7,586,290
|
7,505,801
|
7,428,665
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
37,665,928
|
$
|
38,129,863
|
$
|
38,391,214
|
$
|
38,957,078
|
$
|
39,627,399
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2025
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
Jun 30, 2025
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
Period End Balances
|
Loan Portfolio
|
Commercial and
|
$
|
1,864,337
|
8.6
|
%
|
$
|
1,879,282
|
8.5
|
%
|
$
|
1,897,117
|
8.6
|
%
|
$
|
1,915,124
|
8.7
|
%
|
$
|
1,962,111
|
8.8
|
%
|
Warehouse purchase
|
1,304,798
|
6.0
|
%
|
1,278,178
|
5.8
|
%
|
1,287,440
|
5.8
|
%
|
1,057,893
|
4.8
|
%
|
1,080,903
|
4.9
|
%
|
Construction, land
|
2,741,455
|
12.6
|
%
|
2,865,279
|
13.0
|
%
|
2,873,238
|
12.9
|
%
|
2,845,082
|
13.0
|
%
|
2,859,281
|
12.9
|
%
|
1-4 family residential
|
7,430,929
|
34.1
|
%
|
7,461,900
|
33.9
|
%
|
7,530,816
|
33.9
|
%
|
7,576,350
|
34.5
|
%
|
7,581,450
|
34.2
|
%
|
Home equity
|
843,708
|
3.8
|
%
|
848,740
|
3.9
|
%
|
869,370
|
3.9
|
%
|
896,529
|
4.1
|
%
|
906,139
|
4.1
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
5,776,397
|
26.5
|
%
|
5,796,937
|
26.3
|
%
|
5,827,645
|
26.3
|
%
|
5,783,410
|
26.3
|
%
|
5,800,985
|
26.2
|
%
|
Agriculture (includes
|
1,027,904
|
4.7
|
%
|
1,019,589
|
4.6
|
%
|
1,029,250
|
4.6
|
%
|
1,013,960
|
4.6
|
%
|
1,033,546
|
4.7
|
%
|
Consumer and other
|
376,241
|
1.7
|
%
|
366,027
|
1.7
|
%
|
368,747
|
1.7
|
%
|
378,821
|
1.7
|
%
|
378,817
|
1.7
|
%
|
Energy
|
439,599
|
2.0
|
%
|
511,837
|
2.3
|
%
|
513,765
|
2.3
|
%
|
510,401
|
2.3
|
%
|
545,977
|
2.5
|
%
|
Total loans
|
$
|
21,805,368
|
$
|
22,027,769
|
$
|
22,197,388
|
$
|
21,977,570
|
$
|
22,149,209
|
Deposit Types
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
9,467,911
|
33.2
|
%
|
$
|
9,522,028
|
34.3
|
%
|
$
|
9,426,657
|
34.3
|
%
|
$
|
9,675,915
|
34.5
|
%
|
$
|
9,798,438
|
34.5
|
%
|
Interest-bearing DDA
|
5,365,795
|
18.8
|
%
|
4,766,146
|
17.2
|
%
|
4,708,251
|
17.1
|
%
|
4,931,769
|
17.6
|
%
|
5,182,035
|
18.3
|
%
|
Money market
|
6,538,213
|
23.0
|
%
|
6,402,591
|
23.0
|
%
|
6,302,770
|
23.0
|
%
|
6,339,509
|
22.6
|
%
|
6,229,022
|
21.9
|
%
|
Savings
|
2,592,873
|
9.1
|
%
|
2,616,196
|
9.4
|
%
|
2,667,859
|
9.7
|
%
|
2,703,736
|
9.7
|
%
|
2,685,496
|
9.5
|
%
|
Certificates and other
|
4,517,692
|
15.9
|
%
|
4,475,133
|
16.1
|
%
|
4,367,874
|
15.9
|
%
|
4,375,870
|
15.6
|
%
|
4,486,347
|
15.8
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
28,482,484
|
$
|
27,782,094
|
$
|
27,473,411
|
$
|
28,026,799
